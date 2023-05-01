Cogmento launches the public beta of its Verifiable Credential Management platform

Cogmento CRM and VRM Verified Credentials Management

Verified Credentials and Self-Sovereign Identity powered CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a leading provider of cloud CRM software, has announced the public release of its highly anticipated new platform, powered by verifiable credentials and self-sovereign identity (SSI). This innovative platform represents a significant milestone in the evolution of digital verification systems and provides organizations with more secure methods for verifying information and access.

Verifiable credentials function similarly to real-world identity documents, such as passports, vaccine cards, or driver's licenses, but with digital verification. With the increasing threat of digital fraud, businesses require more secure ways of verifying data, and verifiable credentials represent the future of secure data management.

Now, businesses worldwide can leverage advanced CRM technology powered by verifiable credentials and self-sovereign identity without paying exorbitant fees to enterprise access management and IAM companies. Cogmento's free CRM service allows any company or individual to access verified credentials, experiment with them using their existing corporate data, and take advantage of cutting-edge CRM technology.

Cogmento's verified credential management system and CRM platform support various networks, wallets, and standards in the Self-Sovereign Identity and Verifiable Credentials ecosystems. As a protocol-agnostic service provider of CRM and business software, Cogmento has been a trusted name in the CRM cloud business since 2003. With over 1 million customers worldwide have used their Free CRM product, FreeCRM.com, Cogmento continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

This release marks a significant milestone in developing digital verification systems, and businesses worldwide can now access these advanced tools at no cost. Cogmento's new platform represents a significant step forward in securing data and protecting businesses from fraud. We are excited to see this technology's impact on the industry.