Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,141 in the last 365 days.

BOXABL BUILDING PANELS RECOGNIZED AS MEETING THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long period of testing, Boxabl's building panels are recognized as meeting the international building code. https://icc-es.org/report-listing/ESR-4725/ 

Boxabl building panels are officially recognized through an ICC (International Code Council) report to meet the International Building Code

"This is a major milestone in Boxabl's plan to deliver affordable homes," says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. The published panel listing report from the ICC shows that Boxabl has completed its testing and that Boxabl wall panels meet international building codes.

"This is the final piece to the puzzle that allows Boxabl to submit a certification application to any state modular building program in the USA," says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder.  "I am very excited and proud of the Boxabl team for helping to make affordable homeownership a reality for all."

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer needing expensive and wide load permits. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxabl-building-panels-recognized-as-meeting-the-international-building-code-301812151.html

SOURCE Boxabl

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

BOXABL BUILDING PANELS RECOGNIZED AS MEETING THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more