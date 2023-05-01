Renée Wan Wu's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Certification Elevates Client Service at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to announce that Renée Wan Wu has recently completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification, providing elevated and personalized real estate services to clients.

CPO homes provide a myriad of benefits for both sellers and buyers, including faster and higher price sales with reduced complications. Renée's certification enables her to provide sellers with pre-listing home inspections and termite inspections for seamless transactions between both parties. In addition, buyers are given exclusive high-definition and interactive property tours, professional virtual home staging photos and aerial drone images, and certified leak-free roofs.

Renée Wan Wu's personal experiences as an investor mirrors the company's philosophy of "Serve Big and Go Beyond," with her passion for the industry and reliable instincts for the market. Her expertise and understanding make her a valuable addition to the team.

Renée immigrated from Taiwan to California when she was just 19 years old. After obtaining two college degrees, together with her family, Renee renovated and sold multiple properties, expanding their investment portfolio, and ultimately leading her to acquire her real estate agent license. She has established lifetime relationships with her clients, becoming one of the best of Zillow agents.

For more information about Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) or Renée's services, visit Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's website.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
