Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Congratulates Vitria Karyoatmodjo on Becoming a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Vitria Karyoatmodjo has successfully completed the rigorous training to become a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent. With the CPO certification, Vitria can now provide top-notch service to her clients and offer numerous benefits that are exclusive to CPO homes.
Selling a CPO home ensures that the seller and the buyer would experience a smoother and more seamless transaction, with less hassle and higher returns. A CPO home has numerous benefits, including a pre-listing home inspection, a pre-listing termite inspection, and a solution to ensure the roof and related components are in tip-top shape.
In addition to the inspections, a CPO home comes with a seller warranty and a buyer warranty. The buyer also receives an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding peace of mind and value to the home. A CPO home also includes a high definition 360-degree interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of your home. Other CPO benefits include an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings, an up-front title search, a concierge service, and more.
Vitria Karyoatmodjo, a proud member of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, brings a wealth of experience to the real estate industry. Vitria graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Marketing and Accounting. She then worked for a nonprofit humanitarian organization, serving underprivileged children, families, and communities around the world for 15 years, before focusing on real estate.
As a CPO agent, Vitria's values of hard work, integrity, reliability, and outstanding client service can guarantee her clients optimal results. When she isn't fulfilling her clients' dreams of owning a new home, she spends time with her family and friends, helping in local charity organizations or traveling the world.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty congratulates Vitria Karyoatmodjo on completing her CPO agent certification and looks forward to the benefits she can provide to her clients. For more information, or to contact Vitria Karyoatmodjo, please visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.
Contact:
Vitria Karyoatmodjo
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-288-8882
Email: vk@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/vitria-karyoatmodjo/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
