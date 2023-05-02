swatchbook Elevates Design with Pantone Color Integration
In partnering with swatchbook, we are excited to provide yet another avenue of support for our design community to help realize their final designs as intended”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- swatchbook, inc., the pioneering platform for material digitization and sourcing, announced the integration with the global authority on color, Pantone, into their product ecosystem, providing designers with access to internationally recognized color standards and digital color matching tools.
— Elley Chang, General Manager of Pantone
With this integration, over 6,000 Pantone colors will be available on swatchbook's platform and iPad app mix, allowing users to better manage their digital assets and colors on a single platform while providing a comprehensive and accurate color library and data at their fingertips.
As the world becomes increasingly digital, and the spectrum of manufacturable colors is expanding at an ever-increasing rate, color design and management is more important than ever. As a result, the integration between swatchbook and Pantone will limit the need for physical swatches and allow users to make decisions about material colorways with confidence—knowing that they have access, at any time, to the most up-to-date and approved color values.
swatchbook's access to Pantone Color libraries means that all digitized materials on the platform can utilize industry color standards. The digital materials carry all relevant meta-data for production and can be easily shared, compared and managed remotely, allowing for faster decision making and collaboration.
“swatchbook is the “source of truth” for all things materials. While we offer digital materials of the highest quality, we need a way for our clients to communicate what particular color is being used in a project. Nothing makes that easier than the use of Pantone Colors which are the go-to color standard for the fashion industry”, said Thomas Teger, Chief Product Officer of swatchbook. “Whether it is your seasonal color palette, or a particular color used to dye a material, swatchbook now offers the ability for all subscribers to browse all these rich Pantone Colors on their desktop or in their swatchbook app, and collect them to share with the team with just a few clicks.”
The metadata attached to digital materials, such as the Pantone color code, can also be used as a single source of truth, ensuring that everyone is working with the same information while staying up-to-date with the latest color trends and developments.
“Designers around the world rely on Pantone to help define, control and communicate color with complete accuracy throughout their design and manufacturing process,“ said Elley Chang, General Manager of Pantone. “In partnering with swatchbook, we are excited to provide yet another avenue of support for our design community to help realize their final designs as intended.”
swatchbook's one-stop shop for color management is a game-changer for the swatchbook community (brands and suppliers alike), ensuring economical color accuracy and material representation at no additional cost for the users to access industry-approved color data, which is essential for the success of any design project.
This new addition also allows for analysis of samples before production runs which helps in reducing lead times making the digital process of color management simpler, quicker and more cost-effective.
This new offering by swatchbook will be a valuable addition to both professionals and businesses looking to streamline their color management process.
---------------------------
About swatchbook
About Pantone
---------------------------
For more information about this Licensing Agreement or for any inquiries, please contact:
For swatchbook inquiries:
swatchbook, Inc.
Email: team@swatchbook.us
Phone: +1 949 491 1303
Website: www.swatchbook.us
For Pantone inquiries:
Diana Alickaj
Group Director, Strategic Communications
HUGE
Phone: +1 914 426 3254
Email: dalickaj@hugeinc.com
Website: www.hugeinc.com
---------------------------
swatchbook
The New Home of Materials
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram