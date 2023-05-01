Work Sharp® Launches Professional Precision Adjust Knife Sharpener
Newly Engineered Sharpener Builds on Success of Precision Adjust SeriesASHLAND, OREGON, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Sharp® Sharpeners, the industry-leading manufacturer of knife and tool sharpeners is building on the recent success of the Precision Adjust Knife Sharpener with the all-newly engineered Professional Precision Adjust Knife Sharpening System.
“Since its release in 2020, the Precision Adjust Knife Sharpener quickly became a best seller by delivering ease of use and high value to customers seeking precise and repeatable results for everyday knife sharpening. From day one we listened to customer feedback and got back to work. Now, we are excited to release the all-new Professional Precision Adjust Knife Sharpening System.” says Product Line Manager Steve Baker.
The Professional Precision Adjust is an angle adjustable knife sharpening system using metal construction, a digital angle indicator and seven abrasive grits to bring rigidity, repeatability, and precision to your knife sharpening needs. The sharpening angle easily adjusts from 15° to 30° using a digital angle indicator to accurately and repeatably set your sharpening angle. Includes a full assortment 1” x 6” abrasives: 220, 320, 400, 600, and 800 grit diamond, a ceramic honing plate, and a leather strop that polishes edges to mirror sharp. The abrasives are easily interchanged using a common handle, which includes a ceramic rod for honing serrations. The innovative non-marring metal V-Block Clamp™ quickly and repeatably secures the knife. The weighted base provides a safe and stable platform that allows rotating the knife without removing the knife or clamp. The included small knife table attachment sharpens small pen knives down to a 15° angle. 3 Year Warranty. Available at Worksharptools.com $299.95.
Work Sharp products are Fast, Easy To Use, and Work Every Time. Work Sharp is proud to be a 4th generation, family-owned, American company and has produced industry-leading sharpening tools for 50 years. Work Sharp is 100 co-workers strong and has sold nearly 10 million sharpeners.
Professional Precision Adjust Video Users Guide