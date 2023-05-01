Steve Perse Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Certification at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Steve Perse has completed the rigorous training and certification process to become a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent. With this certification, Steve will be able to offer clients an unparalleled level of service, providing them with the assurance and peace of mind that comes with selling their home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™.
• As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Steve is well-equipped to provide clients with the following benefits:
• Certified Pre-Owned Home™: Clients' homes are advertised as Certified Pre-Owned Homes™, which sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle for both the seller and the buyer.
• Prelisting Home Inspection: Clients' homes are thoroughly inspected by a certified home inspector with a detailed report provided before being placed on the market. This helps avoid buyers finding undiscovered problems that might otherwise delay (or even kill) the transaction, giving clients the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to potential buyers.
• Prelisting Termite Inspection
• Seller Warranty: Clients receive a Home Warranty on their homes while being sold.
• Buyer Warranty: Buyers receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing.
• Buy Back Guarantee: When a home is sold as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer will receive an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee. If they are not happy with their home purchase, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will buy it back or sell it for free, adding more peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately to the seller.
• High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour: Clients' homes are showcased on MLS, YouTube, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3000 syndicated websites, with an immersive 3D virtual tour.
• Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos: Clients' homes are marketed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtors.com, and over 3000 syndicated websites with stunning photography and virtual home staging.
• Exclusive Seller App with Feedback from Showings: Clients can access an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings as well as access to agent comments, giving them a unique perspective on how their home is presented to potential buyers.
• Up Front Title Search: Clients' homes will undergo a preliminary title search, ensuring any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, and/or title issues can be addressed with an attorney prior to going under contract, contributing to a smoother transaction.
• Concierge Service: Sellers can upgrade their homes now and pay when it sells; pay-at-closing home improvement solution resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times.
• Certified Leak-Free Roof: Clients' existing roofs and related components are thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals. A California licensed roofer will provide an estimate to repair any items needed to certify the roof and ensure it’s in tip-top shape. If no repairs are needed, then certification is issued.
Steve Perse was born and raised in the Midwest and graduated from Wayne State University with a BFA in graphic design and photography. Moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to pursue his lifelong passion for entertainment arts, Steve became enamored with Southern California's stunning landscape and architecture. Over the past decade-plus, Steve has honed his skills in negotiation and entrepreneurship while developing a passion for real estate. Today, he is dedicated to helping people successfully navigate the buying and selling process with a level of patience that cannot be rivaled.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to have Steve Perse as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Contact Steve today to experience the unparalleled level of service that comes with selling your home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™.
Contact:
Steve Perse
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-405-0305
Email: sperse@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/steven-perse/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
• As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Steve is well-equipped to provide clients with the following benefits:
• Certified Pre-Owned Home™: Clients' homes are advertised as Certified Pre-Owned Homes™, which sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle for both the seller and the buyer.
• Prelisting Home Inspection: Clients' homes are thoroughly inspected by a certified home inspector with a detailed report provided before being placed on the market. This helps avoid buyers finding undiscovered problems that might otherwise delay (or even kill) the transaction, giving clients the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to potential buyers.
• Prelisting Termite Inspection
• Seller Warranty: Clients receive a Home Warranty on their homes while being sold.
• Buyer Warranty: Buyers receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing.
• Buy Back Guarantee: When a home is sold as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer will receive an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee. If they are not happy with their home purchase, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will buy it back or sell it for free, adding more peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately to the seller.
• High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour: Clients' homes are showcased on MLS, YouTube, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3000 syndicated websites, with an immersive 3D virtual tour.
• Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos: Clients' homes are marketed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtors.com, and over 3000 syndicated websites with stunning photography and virtual home staging.
• Exclusive Seller App with Feedback from Showings: Clients can access an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings as well as access to agent comments, giving them a unique perspective on how their home is presented to potential buyers.
• Up Front Title Search: Clients' homes will undergo a preliminary title search, ensuring any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, and/or title issues can be addressed with an attorney prior to going under contract, contributing to a smoother transaction.
• Concierge Service: Sellers can upgrade their homes now and pay when it sells; pay-at-closing home improvement solution resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times.
• Certified Leak-Free Roof: Clients' existing roofs and related components are thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals. A California licensed roofer will provide an estimate to repair any items needed to certify the roof and ensure it’s in tip-top shape. If no repairs are needed, then certification is issued.
Steve Perse was born and raised in the Midwest and graduated from Wayne State University with a BFA in graphic design and photography. Moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to pursue his lifelong passion for entertainment arts, Steve became enamored with Southern California's stunning landscape and architecture. Over the past decade-plus, Steve has honed his skills in negotiation and entrepreneurship while developing a passion for real estate. Today, he is dedicated to helping people successfully navigate the buying and selling process with a level of patience that cannot be rivaled.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to have Steve Perse as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Contact Steve today to experience the unparalleled level of service that comes with selling your home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™.
Contact:
Steve Perse
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-405-0305
Email: sperse@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/steven-perse/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other