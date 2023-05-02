Submit Release
Towerstream Expands High-Speed Internet Network to Serve Customers East of Los Angeles

Businesses and residents in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to get access to affordable and reliable fixed wireless internet

MIDDLETOWN, RI, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Towerstream, a leading fixed wireless Internet provider currently operating in 10 major metropolitan areas, announced today the expansion of its fixed wireless network in Southern California to include the growing cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga. Through the addition of new Points-of-Presence (PoPs), Towerstream will offer internet coverage to homes and businesses in the area.

Towerstream’s state-of-the-art fixed wireless network delivers reliable and fast internet speeds that are comparable to fiber. This expansion will provide businesses and residents in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga with access to a high-speed internet service that is affordable, reliable, and secure.

The company’s fixed wireless network expansion is part of its commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring all communities have access to high-quality internet services. The Towerstream network has been designed to provide access to underserved areas where traditional broadband connections are unavailable or too expensive.

"Expanding our fixed wireless network to Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga is an important step in providing high-speed internet access to more communities," said Philip Urso, Executive Chairman. "Our team is committed to connecting more people and businesses to the internet and ensuring that everyone has access to the opportunities that the digital world provides."

Residents and businesses in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California can now take advantage of Towerstream’s fast and reliable internet service. Residential customers will be able to stream their favorite movies, play online games, and work from home at fiber-like speeds.

The network will also provide businesses in the area with up to 10Gbps of dedicated internet access, making it possible to grow and thrive in the digital economy.

For more information about our fixed wireless network and our services, please visit www.towerstream.com.

About Towerstream
Towerstream is the faster, lower latency, lower cost, Internet service provider specializing in delivering high-speed Internet to business and residential customers. Founded in 2000, the company provides fixed wireless internet in select metropolitan markets including Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Los Angeles/Southern California, Maryland, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and the greater Providence, RI area.

