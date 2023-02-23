Towerstream Installs 10GBPS Fixed Wireless Internet Connection to Customer Location in 21 Days
Represents the largest bandwidth offering Towerstream has delivered to a customer to date.
Towerstream can deliver high-capacity connections in a fraction of the time fiber providers require to deliver to a new location.”MIDDLETOWN, RI, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Towerstream, a leading fixed wireless Internet provider currently operating in 10 major metropolitan areas, announced the successful installation of a 10Gbps symmetrical fixed wireless Internet connection at a customer location in Greater Los Angeles. The installation was completed in only 21 days from the time the equipment was received.
The 10Gbps installation represents the largest bandwidth offering Towerstream has delivered to a customer to date. Towerstream’s delivery of dedicated internet access using fixed wireless technology allows for faster deployment times as compared to new fiber buildouts.
Towerstream expects the 10Gbps product offering to represent a growing percentage of new customer installations going forward as the need for faster dedicated internet speeds continues to climb. The company will continue to leverage shorter installation times and the ability to deploy in remote areas as competitive advantages over fiber providers.
“Towerstream is deeply committed to serving our customers’ ever-increasing need for higher bandwidth solutions,” said Philip Urso, Executive Chairman. “This 10Gbps installation completed in just three weeks illustrates the advantages of fixed wireless. Towerstream can deliver high-capacity connections in a fraction of the time fiber providers require to deliver to a new location.”
About Towerstream
Towerstream is the faster, lower latency, lower cost, Internet service provider specializing in delivering high-speed internet to business and residential customers. Founded in 2000, the company provides fixed wireless internet in select metropolitan markets including Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Los Angeles/Southern California, Maryland, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and the greater Providence, RI area.
