Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,638 in the last 365 days.

Towerstream Installs 10GBPS Fixed Wireless Internet Connection to Customer Location in 21 Days

Fixed Wireless Antenna

Towerstream engineer works on fixed wireless radio to install 10Gbps connection.

Represents the largest bandwidth offering Towerstream has delivered to a customer to date.

Towerstream can deliver high-capacity connections in a fraction of the time fiber providers require to deliver to a new location.”
— Philip Urso, Towerstream
MIDDLETOWN, RI, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Towerstream, a leading fixed wireless Internet provider currently operating in 10 major metropolitan areas, announced the successful installation of a 10Gbps symmetrical fixed wireless Internet connection at a customer location in Greater Los Angeles. The installation was completed in only 21 days from the time the equipment was received.

The 10Gbps installation represents the largest bandwidth offering Towerstream has delivered to a customer to date. Towerstream’s delivery of dedicated internet access using fixed wireless technology allows for faster deployment times as compared to new fiber buildouts.

Towerstream expects the 10Gbps product offering to represent a growing percentage of new customer installations going forward as the need for faster dedicated internet speeds continues to climb. The company will continue to leverage shorter installation times and the ability to deploy in remote areas as competitive advantages over fiber providers.

“Towerstream is deeply committed to serving our customers’ ever-increasing need for higher bandwidth solutions,” said Philip Urso, Executive Chairman. “This 10Gbps installation completed in just three weeks illustrates the advantages of fixed wireless. Towerstream can deliver high-capacity connections in a fraction of the time fiber providers require to deliver to a new location.”

About Towerstream
Towerstream is the faster, lower latency, lower cost, Internet service provider specializing in delivering high-speed internet to business and residential customers. Founded in 2000, the company provides fixed wireless internet in select metropolitan markets including Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Los Angeles/Southern California, Maryland, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and the greater Providence, RI area.

Jason Dennis
Towerstream
+1 401-608-8246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Towerstream Installs 10GBPS Fixed Wireless Internet Connection to Customer Location in 21 Days

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.