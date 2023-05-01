New Safety Feature Prevents Collisions by Allowing Emergency Response Vehicles to Communicate with Each Other
Responder-to-Responder alerts notify emergency crews when other vehicles in active response mode are imminently approaching the same intersection.
By enabling Responder-to-Responder Alerts, firefighters, police officers and EMTs can be assured that getting to the scene of an emergency is safer than it has ever been before.”CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering, a global leader in the emergency warning industry for over 70 years, has just released a new feature that allows emergency response vehicles to notify other emergency vehicles of their presence while on the way to an emergency. Responder-to-Responder (R2R™) alerts allow emergency vehicles to directly communicate in the field for enhanced safety and collision prevention.
"Improving the safety of first responders on the job is one of our top priorities so we’re very excited to share this latest feature with our customers," said Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering. "By enabling Responder-to-Responder Alerts, firefighters, police officers and EMTs can be assured that getting to the scene of an emergency is safer than it has ever been before.”
R2R™ Alerts work through Whelen's Vehicle Safety Gateway®, the Whelen Cloud Platform®, and HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® to improve the safety of first responders and other motorists on the road. The Whelen Cloud Platform (WCP®) is a web-based portal that provides real-time monitoring and control of emergency vehicle warning systems. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert is a cloud-based connected safety platform that enables the sharing of critical information between vehicles, infrastructure, and emergency services. WCP customers can program how they'd like to receive R2R alerts through their Core™ control system.
“HAAS Alert prides itself on partnering with market leaders to accelerate safety outcomes, making our roadways safer for everyone,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “Our partnership with Whelen Engineering demonstrates their commitment to bringing innovative, best-of-breed solutions to their customers.”
Last month Whelen announced the launch of Digital Alerting through HAAS Safety Cloud and WCP. This safety-enhancing feature allows responders to send advance-warning digital alerts to drivers to notify them when emergency vehicles are approaching or stopped ahead. Real-time notifications are sent through navigation apps and vehicle infotainment systems up to 30 seconds in advance, reducing the likelihood of a collision by as much as 90%.
Safety Cloud alerts are already delivered on the most popular navigation applications like Waze, and Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, is currently rolling out Safety Cloud alerts to the dashboards of millions of MY2018 and newer Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo vehicles in North America. More automakers and applications are announcing Safety Cloud integrations this year, making Safety Cloud the nation’s premier platform for vehicle-to-vehicle communication.
Whelen Engineering has a long history of providing innovative and reliable emergency warning technology, and their integration with HAAS Safety Cloud is another example of the company's commitment to improving the safety of first responders and the public. The company is excited to continue developing new technologies and partnerships that increase safety for first responders and the communities they serve.
