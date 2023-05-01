Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Expand Operation in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD), a major American manufacturer of household products, will invest $27 million to expand its facility at 1851 Touchstone Drive in Chesterfield County. The company will upfit existing space to establish a new manufacturing line for an innovative scent-boosting laundry product. The project will create 53 new jobs.

“Church & Dwight’s continued investment in Chesterfield County sends a clear message that manufacturers know they have a strong partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Proximity to major interstates and population centers positions the company to easily deliver its iconic household products to target markets, and the region’s skilled manufacturing workforce supports Church & Dwight’s steady growth. We look forward to building on our strong partnership in the years to come.”

“Virginia has a rich manufacturing history in advanced materials manufacturing, and Church & Dwight’s long-term success reinforces our outstanding logistical advantages, strong industry workforce, and stable business climate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company is creating high-quality manufacturing jobs that benefit Chesterfield County and the regional economy and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program will recruit and train skilled talent to facilitate Church & Dwight’s expanding production.”

“We decided to reinvest in Chesterfield County because of the skilled and stable workforce within our existing manufacturing plant and access to the regional manufacturing workforce, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state and local governments, community college, and manufacturing support organizations,” said the Director of Supply Chain Capabilities Andrew Glowatsky. “Located off Interstate 95, we have one-day access to markets in the northeast, the south, and some of our major distribution centers. We also very much appreciate the strong support we receive and the long-term partnerships we have with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Chesterfield Economic Development, Community College Workforce Alliance, Chesterfield Department of Utilities, and the Virginia Manufacturers Association.”

“Today is another exciting day for advanced manufacturing in Chesterfield County! We celebrate alongside Church & Dwight Co. as they have chosen to reinvest in their Chesterfield facility and take full advantage of a terrific workforce, world-class infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment,” said Kevin Carroll, Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “Their new business line will continue to drive innovation and we look forward to a new product made right here in Chesterfield.”

“The decision of Church & Dwight Co. to invest $27 million to expand its operation in Chesterfield County very clearly says this company is finding value by doing business in Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Here at The Port of Virginia we’re investing and expanding as well, and this will allow us to accommodate growing cargo volumes and provide even greater access to worldwide markets for companies like Church & Dwight. We are committed to helping Church & Dwight grow its global reach and look forward to continuing the collaborative relationship we have with this company.”

“Church & Dwight’s investment of $27 million is a prime example of the positive economic expansion that can be achieved in Virginia,” said Senator Joseph D. Morrissey. “Their commitment to bringing 53 new jobs to Chesterfield County is an invaluable contribution to the local economy. Not only does it provide valuable job opportunities, but it also shows that the Commonwealth of Virginia is a great place for businesses to invest and succeed."

“I am excited about Church & Dwight’s continued investment in Chesterfield,” said Delegate Carrie E. Coyner. “This is yet another manufacturing partner that recognizes the exceptional services offered by our community. We are grateful that every new job provides more opportunities for citizens to work where they live.”

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Support for Church & Dwight Co.’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.