PSS Welcomes Shawn Roseburgh to Lead Expansion of PSS Life! University for Older Adults
Shawn Roseburgh introduces himself to members of PSS Harlem Center at 127 West 127th St. (Photo by Anna Rawls)
We are lucky to have a person who is a proven leader with deep ties to the community to help us grow PSS Life! University.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a multi-service agency serving older adults, has named respected Harlem native Shawn S.W. Roseburgh to lead the expansion of PSS Life! University, its community education platform.
— Rimas Jasin, PSS Executive Director
“I’m thrilled to be back working at a grassroots level in the community,” says Roseburgh, who was named to the City & State Responsible 100 list in 2020 for his work as New York area manager for the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Census.
Roseburgh will make his public debut at the agency’s PSS Honors awards ceremony this Thursday, May 4 at Club 101, New York. The ceremony honors Commissioner Christina Curry of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, GetSetUp, the digital education platform for older adults, and Ariel Weissberger, founder of Berko Music Therapy.
As the political chairperson for the NAACP branch of the New York City Housing Authority, Roseburgh is familiar with the challenges faced by many of the community members served by PSS. He has been recognized for his civic work over the past 14 years running a successful holiday toy drive for the children in his neighborhood.
PSS is kicking off its text-to-donate feature at the Honors event. Funds raised will help support the expansion and enhancement of PSS Life! University. To make a donation to support the efforts of PSS, anyone can text PSSHonors23 to 44321.
About PSS:
PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has approximately 80 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns. With a $10.6+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults; PSS Circle of Care, providing families struggling to care for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, with caregiver and kinship family support programs; two residences, including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children; PSS Life! University, its community education program; and Coming of Age, which inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose.
