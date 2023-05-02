Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,973 in the last 365 days.

PSS Welcomes Shawn Roseburgh to Lead Expansion of PSS Life! University for Older Adults

Man in suit against brick wall

Shawn S.W. Roseburgh was named Director of PSS Life! University

Man speaks to a tableful of older women

Shawn Roseburgh introduces himself to members of PSS Harlem Center at 127 West 127th St. (Photo by Anna Rawls)

man stands in front of banner

Harlem native Shawn Roseburgh is the new Director of PSS Life! University. (Photo by Anna Rawls)

We are lucky to have a person who is a proven leader with deep ties to the community to help us grow PSS Life! University.”
— Rimas Jasin, PSS Executive Director
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a multi-service agency serving older adults, has named respected Harlem native Shawn S.W. Roseburgh to lead the expansion of PSS Life! University, its community education platform.

“I’m thrilled to be back working at a grassroots level in the community,” says Roseburgh, who was named to the City & State Responsible 100 list in 2020 for his work as New York area manager for the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Census.

Roseburgh will make his public debut at the agency’s PSS Honors awards ceremony this Thursday, May 4 at Club 101, New York. The ceremony honors Commissioner Christina Curry of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, GetSetUp, the digital education platform for older adults, and Ariel Weissberger, founder of Berko Music Therapy.

As the political chairperson for the NAACP branch of the New York City Housing Authority, Roseburgh is familiar with the challenges faced by many of the community members served by PSS. He has been recognized for his civic work over the past 14 years running a successful holiday toy drive for the children in his neighborhood.

“We are lucky to have a person who is a proven leader with deep ties to the community to help us grow PSS Life! University,” says Rimas Jasin, Executive Director of PSS.

PSS is kicking off its text-to-donate feature at the Honors event. Funds raised will help support the expansion and enhancement of PSS Life! University. To make a donation to support the efforts of PSS, anyone can text PSSHonors23 to 44321.

About PSS:
PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has approximately 80 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns. With a $10.6+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults; PSS Circle of Care, providing families struggling to care for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, with caregiver and kinship family support programs; two residences, including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children; PSS Life! University, its community education program; and Coming of Age, which inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose.

Laurie Petersen
PSS
lpetersen@pssusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

PSS Welcomes Shawn Roseburgh to Lead Expansion of PSS Life! University for Older Adults

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more