Ramiro Hernandez Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Certification Workshop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Ramiro Hernandez has successfully completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent certification workshop. This certification makes Ramiro one of the few real estate agents in San Jose, CA qualified to offer the benefits of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ to sellers and buyers.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program offers a host of benefits to both sellers and buyers. With a CPO home, sellers can expect their homes to sell quicker, for more money, with less hassle to both the seller and buyer. Additionally, the prelisting home inspection and termite inspection provide peace of mind for the seller and helps avoid any delays or complications during the transaction.
Buyers benefit from the 13-month Home Warranty and the exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee offered with the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program. Furthermore, the high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography provide a comprehensive view of the home for buyers, and the Up Front Title Search ensures a smooth transaction for all parties involved.
Ramiro Hernandez, the newly Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, is a San Jose native and has always had a passion for real estate. With his positive, ambitious, and optimistic attitude, Ramiro is dedicated to helping his clients achieve their real estate goals. He understands that buying or selling a home can be a stressful experience and is committed to making the process as smooth and enjoyable as possible.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, Ramiro is equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to provide his clients with the best possible service. Choosing the right agent means you can rest assured that your real estate needs will be taken care of with the utmost care and professionalism.
For more information about Ramiro Hernandez and the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, please visit the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty website at https://www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/ or contact Ramiro directly at 408-401-7249 or rhernandez@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
Contact:
Ramiro Hernandez
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 408-401-7249
Email: clandry@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/courtney-landry/
