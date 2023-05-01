JOLLY Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056
JOLLY Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Champs Atlantic City trade show. The event will be held from May 9th-11th, 2023 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, and JOLLY Cannabis will be showcasing their products at booth 4056.
Champs Atlantic City is the premier trade show for the smoking accessories industry, attracting buyers, distributors, and retailers from across the United States. The event offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities.
JOLLY Cannabis is a premium cannabis brand that offers high-quality products to consumers across the United States. The company is committed to providing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis products that enhance the quality of life for its customers. JOLLY Cannabis products are available both online and at retailers nationwide.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Champs Atlantic City, one of the most prestigious trade shows in the industry," said Mirza Baig, CEO of JOLLY Cannabis. "Our team has been working tirelessly to develop high-quality cannabis products, and we are excited to showcase them at the event."
At booth 4056, JOLLY Cannabis will be displaying their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about JOLLY Cannabis' products, as well as meet the team behind the brand.
"We look forward to meeting with retailers, distributors, and buyers at the event, and to share our vision for the future of the cannabis industry," added Zach Gleason. "We encourage everyone to stop by booth 4056 and say hello."
For more information about JOLLY Cannabis and their participation in Champs Atlantic City, please visit www.jolly-cannabis.com or contact helpline@jolly-cannabis.com.
Jolly CBD
*All products are hemp derived, under 0.03% THC, and in compliance with regulations.
Zach Gleason
Jolly Cannabis
