Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,156 in the last 365 days.

JOLLY Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056

booth 4056

JOLLY

JOLLY Cannabis, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Champs trade show held from May 9th-11th, 2023 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JOLLY Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Champs Atlantic City trade show. The event will be held from May 9th-11th, 2023 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, and JOLLY Cannabis will be showcasing their products at booth 4056.

Champs Atlantic City is the premier trade show for the smoking accessories industry, attracting buyers, distributors, and retailers from across the United States. The event offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities.

JOLLY Cannabis is a premium cannabis brand that offers high-quality products to consumers across the United States. The company is committed to providing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis products that enhance the quality of life for its customers. JOLLY Cannabis products are available both online and at retailers nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Champs Atlantic City, one of the most prestigious trade shows in the industry," said Mirza Baig, CEO of JOLLY Cannabis. "Our team has been working tirelessly to develop high-quality cannabis products, and we are excited to showcase them at the event."

At booth 4056, JOLLY Cannabis will be displaying their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about JOLLY Cannabis' products, as well as meet the team behind the brand.

"We look forward to meeting with retailers, distributors, and buyers at the event, and to share our vision for the future of the cannabis industry," added Zach Gleason. "We encourage everyone to stop by booth 4056 and say hello."

For more information about JOLLY Cannabis and their participation in Champs Atlantic City, please visit www.jolly-cannabis.com or contact helpline@jolly-cannabis.com.

Jolly CBD

*All products are hemp derived, under 0.03% THC, and in compliance with regulations.

Zach Gleason
Jolly Cannabis
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

JOLLY Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056

Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more