Bestselling Author Rhonda Sciortino Announces "Write Your Book In Days" Online Course for Aspiring Authors

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, motivational speaker, and child advocate Rhonda Sciortino is thrilled to announce the launch of her new online self-paced microlearning course, "Write Your Book In Days (not weeks, months, or years)." This comprehensive and transformative course offers a proven formula for writing a book in just a matter of days, covering a wide range of topics, including storytelling, professional editing tips, advice from successful authors, marketing, publishing, and much more.

Rhonda Sciortino, a 15-time published author, created this course with the mission of empowering individuals to share their unique stories and wisdom with the world.

"Everyone has a story. And everyone's story matters. The things we know for sure (because we've lived them) can help others who are where we used to be. I created the Write Your Book In Days course to help more people share their stories and wisdom. Writing can be a healing process, and our books can help others. It's a win-win for everyone," says Sciortino.

The Write Your Book In Days course takes participants through an expertly designed five-step formula that guides them in effectively sharing their experiences and wisdom. The course not only teaches essential writing skills but also includes professional editing guidelines and expert advice to prepare manuscripts for publishing. Additionally, the course navigates the often confusing world of publishing options, providing detailed guidelines on how to effectively market and sell books to ensure they don't languish in boxes or go unnoticed.

Participants in the course will have access to numerous bonus items, downloadable forms, and the invaluable opportunity to contact Rhonda Sciortino directly.

Rhonda Sciortino's own journey started in a challenging and abusive environment, but through hard work, determination, and resilience, she built a successful life and career. Today, she is the founder of Successful Survivors Foundation (www.successfulsurvivors.org), and the Love Is Action Community Initiative (www.loveisaction.com), both aimed at helping individuals who have experienced trauma or come from difficult backgrounds to create successful lives.

For those with a story to share and wisdom to impart, the Write Your Book In Days Course offers an incredible opportunity. There's no need to be a grammar expert or possess perfect spelling and punctuation skills. All that is required is a willingness to share one's story and the wisdom gained along the way.

For more information about how to access the course, visit Rhonda.org.

Rhonda Sciortino
+1 949-689-5611
rhonda@rhonda.org
Rhonda Sciortino
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Bestselling Author Rhonda Sciortino Announces "Write Your Book In Days" Online Course for Aspiring Authors

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rhonda Sciortino
Rhonda Sciortino
+1 949-689-5611 rhonda@rhonda.org
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Bestselling Author Rhonda Sciortino Announces "Write Your Book In Days" Online Course for Aspiring Authors
JuicePi Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Revolutionary 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger
AOHi Announces Kickstarter Campaign for the 2-in-1 DIY Wireless Charging Station
View All Stories From This Author