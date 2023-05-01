Bestselling Author Rhonda Sciortino Announces "Write Your Book In Days" Online Course for Aspiring Authors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, motivational speaker, and child advocate Rhonda Sciortino is thrilled to announce the launch of her new online self-paced microlearning course, "Write Your Book In Days (not weeks, months, or years)." This comprehensive and transformative course offers a proven formula for writing a book in just a matter of days, covering a wide range of topics, including storytelling, professional editing tips, advice from successful authors, marketing, publishing, and much more.
Rhonda Sciortino, a 15-time published author, created this course with the mission of empowering individuals to share their unique stories and wisdom with the world.
"Everyone has a story. And everyone's story matters. The things we know for sure (because we've lived them) can help others who are where we used to be. I created the Write Your Book In Days course to help more people share their stories and wisdom. Writing can be a healing process, and our books can help others. It's a win-win for everyone," says Sciortino.
The Write Your Book In Days course takes participants through an expertly designed five-step formula that guides them in effectively sharing their experiences and wisdom. The course not only teaches essential writing skills but also includes professional editing guidelines and expert advice to prepare manuscripts for publishing. Additionally, the course navigates the often confusing world of publishing options, providing detailed guidelines on how to effectively market and sell books to ensure they don't languish in boxes or go unnoticed.
Participants in the course will have access to numerous bonus items, downloadable forms, and the invaluable opportunity to contact Rhonda Sciortino directly.
Rhonda Sciortino's own journey started in a challenging and abusive environment, but through hard work, determination, and resilience, she built a successful life and career. Today, she is the founder of Successful Survivors Foundation (www.successfulsurvivors.org), and the Love Is Action Community Initiative (www.loveisaction.com), both aimed at helping individuals who have experienced trauma or come from difficult backgrounds to create successful lives.
For those with a story to share and wisdom to impart, the Write Your Book In Days Course offers an incredible opportunity. There's no need to be a grammar expert or possess perfect spelling and punctuation skills. All that is required is a willingness to share one's story and the wisdom gained along the way.
For more information about how to access the course, visit Rhonda.org.
Rhonda Sciortino
