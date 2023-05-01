Hallmark Health Care Solutions Launches Customer Success and Talent Delivery Team
New team empowers clients to unlock the full value of organization’s talent sourcing and deployment platform
The launch of the Customer Success and Talent Delivery team reflects our company values and brand promise.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), a healthcare technology company specializing in workforce management solutions, today announced the launch of the organization’s Customer Success and Talent Delivery team. This expansion to HHCS’ existing structure will empower customers to unlock the full value of HHCS’ Einstein II suite of talent sourcing and deployment products and services.
“The launch of the Customer Success and Talent Delivery team reflects our company values and brand promise to reduce administrative burdens so providers can do what they do best, save lives and improve the overall health of their patients,” noted William Reau, COO and principal, Hallmark Health Care Solutions.
Added Brandon Chamberland, senior vice president of Product and Partnership Development, “We are an extension of each of our clients’ teams. Our Customer Success and Talent Delivery team will work hand in hand with our clients to ensure they master the skills needed to fully realize Einstein II platform benefits from day one.”
“Without a doubt, one of the biggest benefits of working with Hallmark Health Care Solutions is knowing we have a true partner. They are genuine experts who understand our needs and objectives and how to meet them,” said Scott Watkins, Senior Vice President, Operations at Norton Healthcare.
Amanda Orta, director of Customer Success and Talent Delivery, oversees the team of highly trained experts assigned to support HHCS’ Einstein II accounts. Managers will work directly with contacts at each account to expedite their success with using the Einstein II platform, share best practices, provide benchmarking data, and ensure the optimal delivery of sourced talent.
For more information on Hallmark Health Care Solutions, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s healthcare workforce management solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. www.hallmarkhcs.com
