Hallmark Health Care Solutions Debuts Brand Evolution
Hallmark Health Care Solutions new branding features a new logo and tagline and a simplified refined brand purpose and new visual style.
The healthcare workforce management technology company refines messaging and brand look to better align with corporate mission
Our new look and feel speaks to who we are as a company and how we are transforming our business and healthcare workforce management as a whole.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) today debuted the company’s new brand identity, along with a revamp of its website. The healthcare workforce management technology company’s brand evolution reflects its distinction as a forward-looking partner in the marketplace and is underscored by HHCS’ tagline refresh, Leaders in Innovation. Partners in Purpose.
HHCS partners with healthcare organizations to overcome their labor-related challenges. From talent sourcing and deployment to provider compensation and contracting, HHCS’ workforce management platform unlocks essential data, improves access to talent, drives operational efficiency, and delivers substantial cost savings.
“Our new look and feel speaks to who we are as a company and how we are transforming our business and healthcare workforce management as a whole,” explained Matt Resteghini, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “The brand changes better reflect our mission and the value we deliver to customers looking for strategic partners. We have infused our marketing with more emotion to tap into buyers rational AND emotional brains.”
Added Resteghini, “The website will speak more directly to prospects and better convey HHCS’ key value proposition. Our cutting-edge technology empowers our healthcare customers to minimize administrative issues and do what they do best – save lives.”
In addition to the new tagline and website, HHCS’ rebranding includes:
• a new logo
• simplified brand architecture and refined brand purpose
• new messaging
• new visual style
To view the new website, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com. To learn more about how the HHCS brand is evolving watch this brief video.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. HHCS’s intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.
HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a talent sourcing and deployment solution, and Heisenberg II, a provider compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.
