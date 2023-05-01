Submit Release
ACASS HIRES CAPTAIN ADO SANUSI AS DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, AFRICA

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Captain Ado Sanusi as its Director of Business Development, Africa.

Captain Sanusi is an accomplished aviator with extensive strategic leadership and business development experience in both the public and private sectors. Before joining ACASS, he was most recently CEO of NG Eagle Limited. Prior to that he held positions as CEO for Aero Contractors in Nigeria; Boeing 737-NG Captain, Trainer, Chief Pilot, SVP Operations, and Deputy Managing Director for Arik Air; Managing Director/CEO for Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (“NAMA”); Captain and flight Safety Officer for ExxonMobil; Senior First Officer for Kabo Air; and Flight Instructor for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

Captain Sanusi holds licenses as a commercial pilot, air transport pilot, certified flight instructor, and ground instructor. He received his B.S. in Aeronautical Sciences from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and national diploma in Aeronautical Sciences from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

“ACASS has been especially devoted to the African market for decades,” said Robert Habjanic, ACASS Vice President of Sales, Africa. “We are thrilled to have Ado on the team to further expand our reach and continued growth in the region. His regional experience and knowledge will be invaluable for both ACASS and our clients.”

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

Diana Rose
ACASS Canada Co
+1 514-636-1099
drose@acass.com
