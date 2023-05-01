Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Co-Sponsors Dream Flights in Tampa

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is proud to co-sponsor a Dream Flights experience this week honoring senior military veterans.

Sometimes a Dream Flight is the first time a brave veteran is recognized and thanked. We’re delighted to honor our veterans for their sacrifices and are thrilled to show them our gratitude.” — Co-Founders of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is proud to co-sponsor a Dream Flights experience this week honoring senior military veterans. Dream Flights is landing in Tampa on May 4th to give senior military veterans in Hillsborough County a flight of a lifetime in a fully restored WWII-era Stearman biplane.

Flights will depart at 9:00 am from Atlas Aviation at the Peter O’Knight Airport. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is excited to co-sponsor the event and have the opportunity to send some of their beloved clients 1,000 feet up into the air for a Dream Flight. Pathfinders’ co-founders Renee Matthews and Janeen Salzgeber explained “Sometimes a Dream Flight is the first time a brave veteran is recognized and thanked. We’re delighted to honor our veterans for their sacrifices and are thrilled to show them our gratitude. They’ve certainly earned it!”

This event is close to home for the Pathfinders co-founders. Both Renee and Janeen are heavily involved in the military community and have over 30 years of experience in the senior living industry. Veterans are some of their most beloved clients so the two jumped at the opportunity to co-sponsor the Tampa Bay Dream Flights event. Seniors and veterans are encouraged to come watch the flights and meet other veterans in the area!

Dream Flights pilots, who primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, volunteer their time to fly these veterans in the country's largest fleet of restored/fully operational Stearman biplanes.

Dream Flights are always free to participants. The organization relies on corporate sponsors, donors, and individual donations to support its mission of giving back to those who gave. Tax-deductible donations and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://dreamflights.org/donate/.

About Dream Flights

Dream Flights is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service, sacrifice, and stories of America’s senior veterans by providing them with an open-air flight experience. From its founding in 2011 to today, the organization has honored nearly 6,000 veterans and seniors with free Dream Flights. Through donors, community support, and volunteers, the foundation provides Dream Flights in a Boeing Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train many military aviators in the late 1930s and early 40s.

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

With over 30 years of experience in senior living, estate sales, and the design industry, Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. The company has won several awards for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. Their team of experts has established partnerships with some of the largest assisted living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

The company’s services include move management and downsizing, collaborative divorce, organizing and decluttering, real estate support, mental health moves, and extreme content assistance. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process. Talk to a specialist about coordinating a tailored move for you and your family today!