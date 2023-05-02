Seerist Announces Brett Antonides as Chief Architect
Antonides joins Seerist’s leadership team, bringing critical technology expertise to the company as it continues a year of growth and expansion
Brett's technical insights and leadership will ensure that Seerist remains ahead of our competitors, shaping the future of risk and threat intelligence industry”HERDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, today announced that Brett Antonides has joined the company as Chief Architect. In this new role Antonides will evolve Seerist’s data and software architecture to allow customers to more effectively benefit from the organization’s unique combination of human and artificial intelligence generated insights.
— Matt McKnight
“We are fortunate to have Brett join us during a time of rapid change in the technology industry, ensuring we are positioned to leverage those new capabilities – like innovations in AI, ML and more, to solve our customer’s problems and help them stay ahead of potential crises and disruptions,” said Matt McKnight, Seerist CTO. “His technical insights and leadership will ensure that Seerist remains ahead of our competitors, shaping the future of risk and threat intelligence industry.”
“I’m an engineer with a passion for data, innovation and solving ‘impossible’ software engineering and analytic problems. Joining Seerist enables me to bring these passions to a company that is making a difference for organizations around the globe every day. This is a unique and exciting opportunity for me,” said Antonides.
Prior to joining Seerist, Antonides held a variety of leadership positions including Vice President of Apps, Analytics, & Visualization at Arturo; Director of Analytics at HawkEye 360; Lead Software Engineer at Zoomdata; Senior R&D Manager, Emerging Technologies and Director of Geospatial Solutions
At Noblis | NSP | LMN Solutions; and Technical Lead/Software Engineer at Northrop Grumman Information Systems. He is a Cum Laude graduate of Princeton University with a Masters of Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
“As Seerist continues to grow, we must also grow our leadership team with seasoned experts who bring experience, proven track records, and new ideas to our organization,” said Jim Brooks, Seerist CEO. “We look forward to the impactful role Brett will play in ensuring our clients have access to the best risk and threat data and information in order to best protect their people and assets around the world.”
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.
