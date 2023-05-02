North Dakota-based Tires Plus Announces New Brand Name - Trusted Tire & Auto

Trusted Tire & Auto, formerly known as Tires Plus, announced a new brand name after 23 years in business, representing their values and commitment to trust.

It is you, our team, that has worked in our system for over 20 years and those who are just starting your career with us, who are the reason we are successful.” — Jarid Lundeen, Owner