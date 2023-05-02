North Dakota-based Tires Plus Announces New Brand Name - Trusted Tire & Auto
Trusted Tire & Auto, formerly known as Tires Plus, announced a new brand name after 23 years in business, representing their values and commitment to trust.
It is you, our team, that has worked in our system for over 20 years and those who are just starting your career with us, who are the reason we are successful.”BISMARCK , NORTH DAKOTA , UNITED STATES , May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North Dakota-based tire and auto repair shop, Tires Plus, is excited to announce a significant change as they unveil their new brand name – Trusted Tire & Auto. After 23 years in business, they decided that it was time for a change.
— Jarid Lundeen, Owner
As a locally owned and managed business, Trusted Tire & Auto believes in providing reliable and trustworthy services to their customers. They take pride in their team, which has worked tirelessly to ensure the company's success. That's why they've chosen to rebrand themselves with a name that truly represents their values and beliefs.
As the owner of Trusted Tire & Auto, Jarid Lundeen, states, " We just don’t find it necessary to be associated with a large out-of-state corporation that doesn’t always share our values. If you’ve done business with us, you know we are reliable. You know we are trustworthy. Now our name demonstrates that.”
The name change comes after six years of planning and will allow the company to grow their brand across the Midwest.
In addition to the new name, Trusted Tire & Auto is proud have expanded their service warranty on all repairs which also sets them apart even further. Customers can enjoy peace of mind with a warranty that covers repairs for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality service and standing behind their work.
This community staple owes a large part of their success to their dedicated team of employees. Lundeen recently shared a powerful message with his team, emphasizing just how important they are to the business's continued growth and success. "Today I tell you WE are OUR BRAND," he said. "It is you, our team, that has worked in our system for over 20 years and those who are just starting your career with us, who are the reason we are successful." With this statement, Lundeen reaffirmed his commitment to providing a positive and supportive work environment for all employees, which translates into top-quality service for customers.
Trusted Tire & Auto has four convenient locations in Bismarck and Minot, making it easier than ever for customers to access their trusted services. With their new name and expanded service warranty, the company is poised for even more growth and success in the future. They are excited to continue providing top-notch tire and auto repair services to their community and beyond.
