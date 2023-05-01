Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Size to Reach USD 1238.10 Million in 2028: By Xcellent Insights

Growing demand for various types of electronic devices worldwide is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

Key factors such as rapid advancements in thermal interface materials, increasing growth in LED market, and rising demand for compact electric devices are expected to boost overall market growth between 2023 and 2028. The global thermal interface materials market is expected to reach USD 1238.10 million in 2028 register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

Thermal interface materials (TIMs) are substances that are commonly used across various sectors such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare to improve heat transfer between two surfaces. These are usually sandwiched between the heat-dissipating device and heat-generating chip. TIMs are used in several electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, laptops, medical devices, and wearable devices to prevent overheating of the components that can cause damage or reduce their lifespans. These materials have high thermal conductivity, low thermal resistance, greater flexibility, low modulus of elasticity, high electrical insulations, chemical stability, and low outgassing.

Factors such as rapidly expanding consumer electronics sector, increasing preference for automation in electronic medical devices, rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, and increasing investments in developing advanced thermal interface materials and techniques are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, high cost of thermal interface materials limited lifespan, complex applications, issues related to compatibility and thermal resistance, and low adoption of TIMs due to limited budget scenarios across many end-users are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Phase Change Materials Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The phase change materials segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be due to high usage of Phase Change Materials (PCMs) in electronic devices, automotive, and medical devices due to its ability to absorb and release heat during the phase change process, and high preference for PCMs across various end users for better thermal performance, reduced hotspots, and increased device reliability.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for various electronic devices across the region, growing preference for miniaturized electronics, rising adoption of electric vehicles, and high focus on renewable energy. In addition, presence of several key players in the region, increasing demand for thermal interface materials across various sectors to improve thermal management of high-performance systems, and rising investments in R&D activities are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Thermal Interface Materials Market by Company:

Dow

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Laird

Henkel

Fujipoly

DuPont

Aavid (Boyd Corporation)

3M

Wacker

H.B Fuller Company

Denke Company Limited

Dexerials Corporation

Tanyuan Technology

Jones Tech PLC

Shenzhen FRD Science and Technology

Thermal Interface Materials Industry Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Dupont announced its plan to supply its BETATECH thermal interface material to Renault and Alpine F1 to cater to rising problems of overheating in higher-density-batteries in both charging and operations.

In January 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced the launch of silicone thermal interface materials that can be used in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

The global thermal interface materials market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment by Type:

Silicone Gasket

Graphite Pad

Thermal Conductive Paste

Thermal Conductive Adhesive Tape

Thermal Conductive Film

Phase Change Materials

Others

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment by Application:

LED Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Others

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

