Software Security Expert and Author Gary McGraw Joins CalypsoAI Advisory Board
Machine learning security as a field reminds me of software security 23 years ago.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CalypsoAI, the leader in the AI security domain, announces that globally recognized expert on software security, co-founder of the Berryville Institute of Machine Learning, and best-selling author Gary McGraw has joined their Advisory Board. Dr. McGraw holds dual PhDs in Cognitive Science and Computer Science from Indiana University, where he serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering. He brings decades of both academic research and applied expertise to his newest role.
“The scale and scope of Gary’s knowledge and his leadership in so many aspects of machine learning and software security will be a tremendous benefit to our goal of accelerating organizations’ trusted deployment of AI,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI. “His diverse experience as a thought leader, academic researcher, industry executive, and expert consultant has provided him with a unique perspective on the AI/ML threat landscape in the present and for the future.”
On joining CalypsoAI’s Advisory Board, Dr. McGraw said, “Machine learning security as a field reminds me of software security 23 years ago. The rapid expansion of ML into diverse enterprise applications, and especially the incredible pace of LLM adoption, demands rigor and precision when it comes to security, reliability, and trustworthiness. CalypsoAI is leading the world in creating technical controls that manage AI risk appropriately.”
Dr. McGraw’s presence on the board will ensure CalypsoAI continues to offer groundbreaking solutions for the biggest challenges facing AI deployment across the enterprise. The company’s most recent product offerings include CalypsoAI Moderator, which enables the safe, secure use of Large Language Models at scale for organizations of any size, and VESPR Validate 2.0, which enables deployment of trustworthy, reliable AI through model performance testing and validation.
About CalypsoAI
Founded in Silicon Valley, CalypsoAI is the industry leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. Our vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of Large Language Models confidently and without risk. At CalypsoAI, we strive to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce, transforming how businesses operate and contributing to a better world.
