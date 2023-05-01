Maxwell Endorses Boundaryless Success Author, Brett Oubre
Brett Oubre, the CEO of the six top-performing auto dealerships in the Southeast US, wants to recognize leaders, teachers, mentors who exhibit the way forward.
Brett Oubre has discovered valuable success principles through personal and professional hardships that will inspire everyday people who feel stuck in the middle to attain unimaginable success.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Oubre, the CEO of the six top-performing auto dealerships in the Southeast United States, wants to recognize the leaders, the teachers, the mentors who exhibit the way forward for everyday people and their future tomorrows. A featured speaker for business schools and universities nationwide, Oubre's powerful leadership has captivated the young business future leaders of tomorrow.
Endorsed by John Maxwell, a well-known leadership expert, stated..."Brett Oubre has discovered valuable success principles through personal and professional hardships that will inspire everyday people who feel stuck in the middle to attain unimaginable success."
Brett Oubre is a speaker, mentor, and author of a new book 12- Steps for Boundaryless Success which will be available in bookstores in early summer 2023. He is a self-taught leader instilling, exhibiting, and advocating for the way forward. Oubre, surviving a private plane crash, a brain tumor, and paralysis, brings his story of hope found in his new book, on the principles of faith and true patriotism with his "Made in America" brand from humble beginnings to being fully equipped and leaving a footprint of impact on this world.
Brett Oubre stated... "My failures taught me more. As we all face the uncertainty in this post-pandemic world and today's ongoing news headlines, the culture of our future is raised on shaking the bottle, taking a pill, a microwave pulse of instant gratification with an iPhone Blue Light addition which society teaches success equals arrogance. Instead, let's overcome the odds by mentoring, leading, and teaching the next generation of future business leaders the way forward."
Oubre has overcome the odds and remembers a much simpler time in our nation, from mowing the grass as a kid to being raised as a Pastor's kid. Today, he leads from within, looking out for his employees no matter the cost, as he is the CEO of the top 6 auto dealerships in the Southeast United States. He leads, speaks, mentors, and guides through tragedy and opportunity.
