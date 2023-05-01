Maxwell Endorses Boundaryless Success Author, Brett Oubre Brett Oubre, Author, "There Is Always A Way Forward"

Brett Oubre, the CEO of the six top-performing auto dealerships in the Southeast US, wants to recognize leaders, teachers, mentors who exhibit the way forward.

Brett Oubre has discovered valuable success principles through personal and professional hardships that will inspire everyday people who feel stuck in the middle to attain unimaginable success.” — John Maxwell