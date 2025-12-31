*SAVE THE DATE* Policy and Media Leaders Convene for Monthly Breakfast Briefing on Faith, Culture, and Public Affairs

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Policy Institute Great American Media , National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), and Eden Gordon Media are collaborating on a policy and news-makers monthly briefing event beginning on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 8 AM ET at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. This breakfast-club briefing will bring together media, faith leaders, and policy voices in Washington, D.C. Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott and Chief of Staff Kaitlyn Haubrich will be the featured guest speakers. If you would like to RSVP, please click here. Jenny Nohelty from The Washington Policy Institute shared, "We are working together and harnessing our combined knowledge, faith, and convictions to provide valuable information on pressing faith issues to implement necessary changes for the betterment of society, both locally and across the world."Following the success of our recent panel on Christian persecution at the Museum of the Bible, the Washington Policy Institute is pleased to announce the launch of a monthly Breakfast Club roundtable.Our goal is to foster open discussions on pressing cultural issues affecting freedom, faith, and family so that citizens can make informed decisions about their communities, nations, and the world. Topics will include media censorship, human trafficking, mental health, cyberbullying, Christian persecution, and more.The series is designed to convene influential newsmakers, policymakers, and senior leaders from Capitol Hill and the White House, providing a trusted forum for candid dialogue and collaborative insight.The Washington Policy Institute encourages, equips, and empowers journalists and student journalists to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their community, nation, and world.Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of U.S.-based family offices.National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is a respected public relations firm that operates at the powerful intersection of national media, faith, and patriotism. With extensive experience in national politics and broadcasting, it effectively elevates clients’ profiles on both national and international stages. A veteran spouse, Eden Gordon Media is devoted to championing pro-American clients, placing a strong emphasis on the principles of faith, country, and family.

