JOINT STATEMENT: Across Nigeria & National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Commends President Trump's Swift Action on ISIS in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Brandon , CEO of Across Nigeria , and Troy A. Miller , president & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), have issued the following statement regarding President Trump's airstrikes on Northwest Nigeria.Brad Brandon, the CEO of Across Nigeria, stated, "For well over a decade, Christians in Nigeria have been violently targeted by radical jihadi groups like ISWA and Boko Haram. On Christmas Day 2025, the United States military, in cooperation with the Nigerian government, executed a strategic series of airstrikes on several key ISWA strongholds in Northwest Nigeria. The strikes were made with the necessary precision that only the U.S. military could perform. This precision greatly minimized collateral damage and demolished multiple critical ISIS targets in the region."I praise the ability of our military personnel who carried out the strikes and I fully support and appreciate President Trump’s swift action and volition to help the many suffering Christians in Northern Nigeria. I also commend the Nigerian government for its joint support and participation. The strikes on ISWA targets in Northern Nigeria are a crucial step in beginning to bring stability to Northern Nigeria and ISWA’s effectiveness in targeting Nigeria’s Christian’s. Nigeria’s Christians are comforted to know they have the United States' solidarity in their corner."Troy A. Miller, the CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), stated, "Across the world, Christians face severe persecution in unprecedented numbers, with radical Islamist groups responsible for much of the violence—particularly in Nigeria, where thousands have been killed in recent years solely because of their faith.On Christmas Day 2025, President Donald Trump, as Commander in Chief, authorized U.S. military strikes against ISIS terrorists in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto State. These precision operations, conducted in coordination with Nigerian authorities, targeted ISIS camps and killed multiple militants, disrupting their infrastructure and delivering a strong message that attacks on innocent civilians—especially the targeted killings of Christians—will not be tolerated.As a U.S. Navy veteran, I am deeply proud of our armed forces for executing this mission with unmatched precision and effectiveness, qualities no other military in the world can rival. Thank you, President Trump, for acting decisively to protect persecuted Christians in Nigeria and for honoring your commitments on this issue.I also extend gratitude to the Nigerian government for its cooperation and support in enabling this successful joint effort against terrorism. We continue to pray for God to bring peace to this area and to end religious hatred worldwide."###Brad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Pastor Brad is a graduate of Concordia University. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field. He serves predominantly in high-risk, highly persecuted areas like Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition. His passion is to reach people in these areas with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to help persecuted Christians who live under the constant threat of violence because of their faith in Christ.Brandon has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, The Daily Wire, Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, and CBN. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as The Daily Wire and The Washington Times.Troy A. Miller, a senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.

