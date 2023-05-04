DC Smarter unveils DC Vision - designed to save time, optimise productivity and reduce downtime
Data Center Management Solution Powered by Augmented Reality, AI and Remote Assist
DC Smarter is committed to driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the data center industry.”OTTWEILER, GERMANY, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Smarter, a leading innovator in the field of data center management, has announced the launch of DC Vision, a groundbreaking product that combines Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Remote Assist, and seamless integration with leading Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) providers. The product launch will take place at two prestigious industry events: Data Centre World Frankfurt on May 10 & 11 and Data Center World Austin on May 8.
The introduction of DC Vision marks a new era in data center management, empowering businesses to optimise their operations, reduce downtime, and lower costs by harnessing the power of AR, AI, and global collaboration through Remote Assist. With its intuitive features and user-friendly interface, this software solution is set to redefine how data centers are maintained and managed.
Key features of DC Vision include:
• Real-time visualization of equipment status using AR
• AI-driven object detection for efficient maintenance and troubleshooting
• Remote Assist with seamless Microsoft Teams integration for global collaboration
• Access to asset information, device manuals, and open work orders
• Real-time heat map visualization for optimal cooling and energy efficiency
• Seamless integration with leading DCIM providers for streamlined workflows
"DC Smarter is committed to driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the data center industry," said Jörg Hesselink, CEO of DC Smarter. "With the launch of DC Vision at Data Centre World Frankfurt (Stand B105) and Data Center World Austin, we're confident that businesses across the globe will benefit from its advanced features, ultimately optimising their data center operations for maximum efficiency and reliability."
To learn more about DC Vision and try by yourself visit our subscription website.
