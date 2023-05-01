cFIRST launches Instant Background Checks in India

cFIRST - Leader in Global Background Screening Services

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cFIRST, a global leader in digital background screening services is elated to announce the launch of its instant background check services in India. The service will allow employers in India to conduct background checks for the PAN, Driving license, Aadhar number, and Election card of their prospective employees within the country in a matter of few seconds.

The service is set to benefit organizations looking for fast background checks for regular services and amplify the speed of their employee onboarding. The other background checks will be available as expected.

Launching the services, Viral Vora, CEO, cFIRST said, “We are excited to be offering the first-in-industry service that is set to revolutionize the way background checks are conducted in India. With the fastest-ever speed of background checks combined with the capabilities of our API-integrated portals, we make it possible for employers to amplify their talent acquisition process and conduct convenient status updates. We are also looking forward to adding more services to the gamut of instant checks and making the entire talent onboarding process swifter for our clients.”

About cFIRST

Headquartered in Ohio, cFIRST is a global digital background screening service provider helping enterprises hire talent through its API-enabled mobile-friendly platform. cFIRST was launched with a vision to help organizations eliminate any inaccuracies from their hiring process, creating an indelible candidate experience and productive workplaces around the world.

