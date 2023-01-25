cFIRST expands its global footprint with the launch of a new office in London, United Kingdom

cFIRST - Leader in Global Background Screening Services

Expanding its reach, cFIRST - the leading international background screening services provider, announced the opening of its Sales and Service office in London

UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cFIRST, the leading international background screening services provider, announced the launch of its new office in London, United Kingdom, ticking another milestone in its geographical expansion strategy.

The company, which has been successfully operating in India and USA for over a decade, has seen a rapid surge in its customer base year after year. The new sales and support office in London will help cFIRST serve its European clientele better and closer to their location, satisfying the increasing demand for international background checks in the continent. Commencing operations in October 2022, the office serves as the focal point for all Europe-based customer service teams.

As the company’s global growth progression continues to gain momentum, Viral Vora, CEO, cFIRST, said, “Our new London hub maximizes cFIRST’s ability to assist the increasing multi-national client base in Europe. Continuing to deliver an excellent customer experience remains our top priority as we move towards realizing our long-term vision of becoming the global standard in trusted verification service – adding a new location is a step in this direction.”

About cFIRST –

Headquartered in Ohio, cFIRST is a global digital background screening service provider helping enterprises hire talent through its API-enabled mobile-friendly platform. cFIRST was launched with a vision to help organizations eliminate any inaccuracies from their hiring process, creating an indelible candidate experience and productive workplaces around the world.