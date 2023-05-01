Miratech Welcomes Raj Atwal as New Executive Vice President of Corporate Development
Miratech welcomes Raj Atwal to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.
NEW YORK , USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, a leading IT services and consulting organization, welcomes Raj Atwal to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.
— Valeriy Kutsyy, Miratech CEO
In his new role, Mr. Atwal will contribute to business growth by driving strategic corporate development initiatives including innovation, engaging with the capital markets, non-organic growth opportunities including merger and acquisition (M&A), as well as top talent and leadership acquisition.
Raj brings over 20 years of successful experience in executive roles. Previously Atwal served as a President and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Pivotree, a global organization that designs, builds, and manages frictionless commerce experiences for brands and their customers around the world.
Raj Atwal’s comments on joining the Miratech team, “Valeriy and team have demonstrated impressive growth and they continue to invest in creating a great company centered around its customers and its people. It was amazing to learn how Miratech has operated during difficult circumstances with the war in Ukraine. The Miratech core values shined through to ensure customers were not impacted and employees remained safe and connected. I am proud to be joining such a wonderful group and I am eager to contribute to the future success of Miratech Group.”
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together global enterprise and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformation for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance has enabled over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989.
