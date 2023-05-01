ENRX wins $13.3 million contract to supply in-motion EV charging technology on Florida highway
CHARGING ON THE ROAD: The highway will offer wireless, dynamic charging capabilities to all vehicle classes, including passenger vehicles, heavy-duty commercial trucks, and medium-duty delivery vans
Imagine a future where you can charge your electric car while driving
As a roadway agency, it is exciting to work with ENRX and ASPIRE to pilot this emerging technology that has the potential to make a significant impact on the future of roadway infrastructure.”SKIEN, NORWAY, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global technology leader ENRX has been selected to deliver a dynamic wireless charging system that will allow electric vehicles to charge while driving on a four-lane highway in Florida, marking a significant milestone in the development of green technology and the transition to a carbon-neutral future.
ENRX, the pioneer in wireless dynamic charging technology, has partnered with the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) and ASPIRE Engineering Research Center for a ground-breaking initiative which involves the construction of a one-mile electrified roadway on the new State Route 516, near Orlando, Florida.
The project aims to bring power to electric vehicles without stopping at recharging stations by harnessing the power of inductive wireless power transfer. Electric vehicles will receive a charge as they drive over electric coils embedded in the roadway, with energy flowing from the coils to a receiver pad mounted to the underside of the vehicle, providing safe, wireless power even at highway speeds.
High power input
"When you can charge while driving, range anxiety and frequent charging stops will be a thing of the past," says ENRX CEO Bjørn Eldar Petersen. "Our unparalleled expertise in induction technology allows us to deliver charging at 200 kW even at high speeds. No one else has the technology to offer anything similar."
ENRX is the only company with dynamic charging experience in powers above 100 kW, and the charging capacity on this road segment will be 200 kW. By comparison, typical fast charging is less than 150 kW while rapid charging has a power of 150 kW and above.
Unique interoperability
The benefits of the ENRX Next Generation Electric Roadway system are numerous. The system offers a unique future-ready solution bringing the charge to the vehicle while driving, with amazing interoperability, power output levels for different types of vehicles and batteries, custom distance (air gap) for ground and vehicle, and dynamic and static charging combined. Due to continuous homogeneous field, it is also interoperable with all different coil typologies.
Future proof
Once installed, the charging system is maintenance-free. It is built to last for several decades and will work for all future systems.
As part of the project, an 80-meter test track will also be installed at ASPIRE in Utah. The track will be used by SAE International, an organization that develops technical standards for the transportation industry, in their work to develop a global standard for charging technology.
Benefits both the drivers and the environment
"Dynamic charging offers a new level of freedom and flexibility for electric car drivers by eliminating the need for frequent stops at charging stations and enabling longer distances to be covered without recharging. This technology also opens up new opportunities for electric long-haul trucking,” Petersen said, “Dynamic charging can reduce the need for large battery capacities, allowing cars to be equipped with lighter and more affordable battery packs. This further enhances the benefits of electric vehicles by making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. This is good for both the economy and the environment.”
See great opportunities
ENRX, which was launched in late March, is a new company with decades of experience. It is a merger between EFD Induction, a world leader in induction heating solutions, and IPT Technology, experts in induction charging and wireless power transmission. ENRX, owned by Arendals Fossekompani (AFK), is headquartered in Skien, Norway.
"Norway is a pioneer when it comes to the transition to electric vehicles, and it is a further milestone for the development of green technology when a Norwegian-owned company like ENRX gets the contract for such an exciting pilot project," says CEO Lars Peder Fensli of AFK. "We expect that wireless induction charging will have a significant impact on the transition to a carbon-neutral future, and we see great opportunities for further use of this technology."
Glenn Pressimone, CFX Chief of Infrastructure, stated, "As a roadway agency, it is exciting to work with ENRX and ASPIRE to pilot this emerging technology that has the potential to make a significant impact on the future of roadway infrastructure nationwide."
Breaking the way for a carbon neutral future
The partnership between ENRX, CFX, and ASPIRE is a significant step towards a carbon-neutral future, demonstrating the potential of wireless dynamic charging technology to revolutionize the transportation industry. It offers a glimpse of the future where electric vehicles can be powered while driving, making it effortless, removing any need for cables and other physical connections, and simplifying the transition to autonomous driving, benefiting the environment. This project is not just a technological feat; it is a significant step towards a more sustainable future, inspiring more innovations that will help reduce carbon emissions globally.
According to Richard van den Dool, Vice President Charge at ENRX, "This is a game-changer that will speed up the energy transition, and I am thrilled to be part of a team introducing innovative technologies, pushing change, and delivering solutions that will benefit the planet."
Tallis Blalack, Managing Director, ASPIRE NSF Research Center, added, "The combination of CFX and ENRX technology covers all aspects for introducing electrified roadway systems that enabled us to push the boundaries of the possible and outline our vision for future urban mobility."
“We are extremely proud to have entered into this agreement with CFX and ASPIRE", says Petersen. “ENRX looks forward to further developing the technology and continuing to lead the way in the development of innovative solutions that will contribute to creating a sustainable future for all.
About ENRX
ENRX (formerly EFD Induction and IPT Technology) has more than 70 years of experience in environmentally friendly induction technology. ENRX has provided solutions for wireless charging of buses and other public transport in several European cities. Dynamic charging is already used in several industrial plants around the world. ENRX is owned by Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) – an industrial investment company that owns several energy- and technology-related companies working for the transition to a green economy. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
