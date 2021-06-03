IPT Technology become an industry member of ASPIRE Research Center, funded by the US National Science Foundation (NSF)
IPT become an industry member of ASPIRE Research Center, the US National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE)
Not having to stop for recharging will make EVs genuinely autonomous because the vehicles can remain in service for many hours. The best part is that EVs with dynamic wireless charging can have much smaller batteries.
The focus will be on further development and rollout of our unique patented 180 kW Dynamic Wireless Roadway Charging solution.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this industry leader join our efforts as we collectively effect the societally beneficial impacts coming from advanced technology development and deployment,” said Dr. Regan Zane, ASPIRE Center Director. “IPT’s experience and capability, combined with ASPIRE’s research scope reach across the electric transportation ecosystem, will certainly help expedite those positive impacts.”
Focus on Dynamic Wireless Roadway Charging
"Our focus will be on further development and rollout of our unique patented Dynamic Wireless Roadway Charging solution", says CEO/CCO Richard van den Dool. "With a proven continuous charging capacity of 180 kW, while driving 80 km/h (50 mph) with an overall efficiency of more than 90 per cent, it shows already the potential of this unique technology." "This membership is also an opportunity to work closely with relevant Industry leaders and Universities in developing charging infrastructure and systems that facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles."
Wireless power drives mobility
With almost 25 years’ experience and a track record of 80,000 meters of dynamic powered tracks for industrial and several e-mobility applications, combined with many wireless charging stations for buses, trucks, delivery vans and passenger cars in European cities such as London, Madrid, Barcelona, and Berlin, it is time for IPT to bring our solutions to the USA.
Scope
The NSF-funded ASPIRE Engineering Research Center will take a holistic approach to eliminate range and charging as barriers for electrifying all vehicle classes, from passenger cars to heavy-duty trucks. ASPIRE's approach is to pursue innovative wireless and plug-in charging and infrastructure technology solutions that bring power to the vehicles? Where they drive and park. The result will be smaller and longer-lasting batteries on vehicles, effectively unlimited EV range, and a ubiquitous charging experience. EV users will no longer be concerned with when, where, or how they will charge, and EVs will be less expensive to purchase and operate than their gasoline and diesel counterparts.
Facilities, resources, and partnerships
The ASPIRE team has a comprehensive network of research and testing facilities across its academic and laboratory partners. For example, the Electric Vehicle and Roadway (EVR) quarter-mile electrified test track and facility at USU serves as a centre-wide integrated systems testbed for stationary and in-motion wireless and wired charging grid integration and real-time grid-vehicle systems optimization. It is also an essential resource for hosting workforce development and inclusion activities, stakeholder visitors, and diverse research participants.
The ASPIRE headquarters is located at USU and operated through strategic partnerships with Purdue University, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Texas at El Paso, and the University of Auckland New Zealand. Additional partners include researchers at Colorado State University, University of Colorado Springs, Virginia Tech and Cornell University and four national laboratories. Global industry partnerships include more than 50 companies and organizations across the transportation and electric utility industries.
National Science Foundation
The US National Science Foundation propels the nation forward by advancing fundamental research in all fields of science and engineering. NSF supports research and people by providing facilities, instruments, and funding to support their ingenuity and sustain the US as a global leader in research and innovation. With a fiscal year 2020 budget of $8.3 billion, NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities, and institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 40,000 competitive proposals and makes about 11,000 new awards. Those awards include support for cooperative research with industry, Arctic and Antarctic research and operations, and US participation in international scientific efforts.
