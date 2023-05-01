Hisense Flexes Full 2023 Range of Innovations at 133rd Canton Fair; Confirms New Tech Will Be Available in MEA Soon
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During its successful participation at the ongoing 133rd Canton Fair, Hisense displayed its top-of-the-line technology creating value for customers through innovation in the consumer electronics segment. Exhibiting the latest technology and high-quality products, Hisense, under the theme ‘Innovation for the people’, expressed itself as a brand that creates value for its end-users and is committed to bringing happiness through its array of smart consumer electronics.
Also known as the China Import and Export Fair, the tradeshow attracted more than 370,000 visitors on its opening day alone. The fair also saw over 35,000 exhibitors on-site and buyers visiting from 226 countries. “Participating in such trade fairs has given Hisense a global platform to demonstrate its vastness of experience and expertise through exhibiting technology,” said Mr Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. “Much of the technology showcased here will soon be available in the Middle East across our regional distribution network, and everything on show demonstrates our ability to make the smartest of homes for our millions of customers.”
TV technology took centre stage as the company highlighted its ongoing improvements in ULED series enabling higher image quality, positioning its newest 110” ULED X as the ‘hero’ product of this year. Attracting the visitors with its 8K display, mini-LED backlight and an expanded viewing angle, ultra-low reflectivity, the ULED technology also creates an immersive surround sound with 3.1.2 channels for both visual and audio entertainment.
Also attracting attention are the U8K, U7K, and U6K. The U7K series, as ULED’s high-end products, carries out innovative research and development to cater to the increasing needs of gamers with large screens. U6K and U8K meanwhile demonstrate an intelligent operations scenario that meets the demand for high-definition, large-screen, intelligent, and various scene-based usage.
The Laser display technology prowess was also evident, attracting a massive crowd with its 100- and 120-inch Laser TV, Smart Mini Projector (C1) and Laser Cinema (PL1H). The newest series to the category Laser Cinema PL1H and Smart Mini Projector C1 created a scene-oriented experience allowing the users to feel and see every minute detail of the picture in a light-controlled environment.
The fair also debuted the Smart Home Appliance products like the Pure Flat series refrigerator that comes with smart large screens and Wi-Fi connectivity, and an air conditioner with intelligent ‘eyes’ which makes the AC even more intelligent.
“We plan to focus on creating meaningful value propositions for our customers with high-quality and smart products driven by advanced technology, sustainability innovation, and regionally tailored features. We strongly believe this approach will ensure we will be the region’s preferred consumer electronics brand,” added Ou.
In addition, Hisense demonstrated its high-tech ‘Connect Life’ (APP) solution it uses for smart home. This application features smart washing, smart air, and smart kitchen for the appliances to stay connected. Through this linking of smart appliances, it creates intelligent, energy-saving and user-friendly simple operations, demonstrating Hisense’s determination and pursuit to create a better quality of life for consumers.
Furthermore, at a press conference held at Canton Fair, VIDAA charmed the audience with the new VIDAA platform, which is the most advanced operating system with functions for ease of viewing. The system also comes with a function that can provide viewing protection for children, has VIDAA voice, provision for multiple users, and offers a wide range of regional and international content. According to Yaniv Gruenwald, Chief Operating Officer of VIDAA, commitment to technological innovation, the success of partners and providing an unparalleled user experience are what sets VIDAA apart. In the future, VIDAA will continue to focus on customers and users and provide global consumers with an excellent smart TV experience.
During the exhibition, at a gala dinner hosted for MEA partners and distributors, Mr Jason Ou reassured that the innovations being showcased would quickly make their way to the Middle East and Africa as Hisense invests heavily in the region to prompt major growth.
