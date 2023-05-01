ActiGraph Welcomes First Nation Group as Newest Resale Partner
ActiGraph, a wearable digital health technology provider, partners with First Nation Group to supply DHTs to the U.S. Federal Government.
Actigraphy is an important assessment tool that helps diagnose sleep disorders and evaluate sleep behavior, which is instrumental in supporting Veterans’ overall health and military readiness.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology and scientific services for academic research and clinical drug development, has entered into a new partnership with First Nation Group. First Nation Group delivers cost-effective medical equipment and therapy solutions for U.S. Federal Government providers, with a focus on making a positive impact on the lives of Veterans and active-duty military personnel.
— Terry Latkovic, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives, First Nation Group
First Nation Group is at the forefront of the medical equipment industry, delivering superior products, services, and support to customers. This partnership with ActiGraph will enable the company to supply trusted, research-grade digital health technologies (DHTs) that collect digital measures on the health and behavior of patients. Remote monitoring with easy-to-use wearable DHTs reduces the burden on patients and provides insight into how they move and sleep in their natural environment.
“First Nation Group’s partnership with ActiGraph, a pioneer of digital transformation for clinical research, delivers innovative digital health technology to Government customers,” says Terry Latkovic, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives, First Nation Group. “Actigraphy is an important assessment tool that helps diagnose sleep disorders and evaluate sleep behavior, which is instrumental in supporting Veterans’ overall health and military readiness. This wearable technology will be a game changer for sleep clinicians serving VA patients and service members.”
First Nation Group is headquartered in Niceville, FL, with administrative offices in Fort Myers, FL, and Ann Arbor, MI, and sales offices strategically located near U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) facilities nationwide.
“Not only do ActiGraph and First Nation Group align on the importance of driving technological innovation in healthcare, but we also share many of the same core values,” says Robert Goodman, Chief Commercial Officer, ActiGraph. “As a Veteran myself, I appreciate everything they do to care for members of the U.S. military, and I am glad ActiGraph’s technology is able to support those efforts. This strategic partnership plays a key role in the growth of ActiGraph and how we serve our customers, and I look forward to seeing this relationship prosper as our teams continue to work closely together.”
To explore the ActiGraph product offerings through First Nation Group, visit firstnationgroup.com.
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph is pioneering the digital transformation of clinical research. We provide end-to-end digital health technology (DHT) solutions by integrating and operationalizing the best hardware, software, and algorithms to generate reliable evidence and get the right treatments to the right patients, faster. ActiGraph’s medical-grade wearable technology platform has been used to capture real-world, continuous digital measures of activity, sleep, and mobility for nearly 250 industry-sponsored clinical trials and thousands of academic research studies. Appearing in over 22,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the most experienced and trusted wearable technology partner in the industry. Learn more at theactigraph.com.
About First Nation Group
First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and Small Business, is a nationwide, stocking distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies, generic pharmaceutical products, and remote setup solutions exclusively serving the U.S. Federal Government.
Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. Representing leading manufacturers, First Nation Group takes pride in providing TAA compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with a 99% same-day fill rate. Learn more about this purpose-driven business at firstnationgroup.com.
Emily Skolrood
ActiGraph
communications@theactigraph.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other