ActiGraph Partners with Precision Digital Health to Advance Digital Health Technology in Clinical Research

ActiGraph’s Accelerant partnership program improves the capability of clinical trial sponsors to collect meaningful digital measures on study participants.
— Jeremy Wyatt, CEO, ActiGraph
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology and scientific services for academic research and clinical drug development, has officially partnered with Precision Digital Health (PDH), whose life science platform powers next generation clinical research, lowering drug development costs and expanding patients’ access to treatment.
PDH is joining ActiGraph’s Accelerant™ partnership program, designed to advance the use of digital health technologies (DHTs) in clinical development by simplifying CROs’ and technology vendors’ access to raw data streams. PDH’s platform aggregates participant data from multiple sources, such as ActiGraph’s wearable DHTs, to provide key clinical insights to multi-disciplinary teams. This partnership will enable PDH to more efficiently present real-time participant journeys and meaningful clinical outcomes to end users.
“Precision Digital Health and ActiGraph both share a passion for helping get better treatments to patients faster. We’re thrilled to have them as an Accelerant partner so we can work together more closely on this continued mission,” says Jeremy Wyatt, CEO, ActiGraph. “As the adoption of DHTs expands in clinical trials, strategic collaborations such as this are key to enabling patient-centric, scientifically validated solutions for our pharma clients.”
“Partnering with ActiGraph aligns with our mission to converge automation, technology, and clinical research,” says Thomas Wells, CEO, PDH. “We are excited to join the Accelerant program, which aligns with our ability to create solutions that simplify the management of technically and logistically demanding clinical trials, solve today’s unique data challenges, and help sponsors and CROs take advantage of a rich – and continuously expanding – digital device ecosystem."
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph is pioneering the digital transformation of clinical research. We provide end-to-end digital health technology (DHT) solutions by integrating and operationalizing the best hardware, software, and algorithms to generate reliable evidence and get the right treatments to the right patients, faster. ActiGraph’s medical-grade wearable technology platform has been used to capture real-world, continuous digital measures of activity, sleep, and mobility for nearly 250 industry-sponsored clinical trials and thousands of academic research studies. Appearing in over 22,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the most experienced and trusted wearable technology partner in the industry.
About Precision Digital Health
Precision Digital Health is at the forefront of real-time patient data for therapeutic differentiation and value-based care beyond the clinical trial environment. There is a massive paradigm shift happening in clinical development and healthcare, moving from science centric development to patient centricity. The realization by pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations that they have such a low understanding of patients in the “real-world” has created a huge need for access to “real and actionable data” from patients. As such, the market is currently investing in the infrastructure and capability required to more routinely implement real-world, real-data research and healthcare. By leveraging real-time data, we reduce time to market.
