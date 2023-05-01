Chad Dudley Announces Availability for Speaking Engagements and Podcasts

Chad Dudley, partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers and expert on personal injury law firm management, announces his availability for speaking engagements.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers and expert on personal injury law firm management and operations, is excited to announce his availability for speaking engagements at industry events, conferences, seminars, and podcasts.

With over 15 years of experience in personal injury law, Chad has established himself as a sought-after speaker known for his dynamic presentations and deep expertise in personal injury law firm management. Chad has delivered engaging talks to audiences at legal conferences that include Trial Lawyers Summit, LitiQuest Plaintiff: Exclusive Insight into the Business of Law, and PILMMA Super Summit.

Chad’s speaking style is interactive, informative, and tailored to the audience’s needs. He uses real-world examples, case studies, and collaborative exercises to make his presentations engaging and actionable.

In 2009, Chad founded Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers with partners Steven DeBosier and James Peltier. Chad continuously fights for injured people and brings a vast knowledge of automobile accidents, personal injuries, toxic torts, securities litigation, and class action lawsuits to the legal team. His management and leadership skills help Dudley DeBosier operate efficiently, allowing the firm to focus on clients.

Additionally, in 2009, he co-founded Vista Consulting, a consulting firm dedicated to helping other plaintiffs’ personal injury law firms run more efficiently. For nearly a decade, Chad has worked with almost 100 personal injury law firms, becoming an expert on the topic of law firm management and a frequent speaker at national conferences. In 2017, Chad left Vista Consulting for the CEO role at cj Advertising. In 2022, along with Micki Love, he founded Law Firm Xcelerator.

Under Chad’s leadership, cj Advertising continues to launch various new product offerings and improvements that merge the agency’s 25 years of personal injury marketing experience with industry consulting expertise and the latest digital and broadcast marketing strategies.

Sample topics and presentations include:

• How to Maximize Case Value

• The Top Ten Steps that Can Significantly Increase Your Average Fee

• How to Find Your Top 5% of Cases

• Three Strategies Driving Today’s Most Profitable Firms

• The Magnitude of MRIs

• Deposition Deep Dive

For complete information on booking Chad Dudley to speak at a conference, make a guest appearance on podcasts, or media event, contact Elizabeth Harrell.

About Law Firm Xcelerator

Law Firm Xcelerator's consultants are industry leaders helping law firms grow and reach their full potential. Led by Micki Love and Chad Dudley, the Xcelerator team has over 78 years of combined Personal Injury experience advising some of the nation’s fastest-growing firms. Law Firm Xcelerator provides a framework to improve all aspects of a PI law firm’s operations, from intake to case management and all points in between. Whether looking for planning sessions or coaching for attorneys, case managers, or intake, Law Firm Xcelerator can improve your efficiency, increase your average fee, and much more. For more information, visit www.lawfirmxcelerator.com.