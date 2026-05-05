Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Announces Return of Its Summer of Pets Giveaway

The Summer of Pets campaign will award 20 pet owners across Texas with $100 gift cards to help support seasonal pet care needs.

We’re proud to continue this giveaway as a way to give back to pet owners across Texas and celebrate the bond people share with their animals.” — Terry Bryant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures rise across Texas, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is bringing back its Summer of Pets Giveaway. This campaign is designed to support pet owners throughout the state by helping with the everyday costs of caring for their animals during the summer months.

This year, the firm will award 20 winners a $100 gift card each, totaling $2,000 in prizes. The giveaway is intended to help pet owners purchase supplies and essentials their pets may need during the warmer season, including food, treats, toys, grooming products, flea and tick prevention, cooling gear, and more.

Summer can be an especially demanding time for pet owners in Texas. Higher temperatures often mean added attention to hydration needs, outdoor safety, and products that help pets stay comfortable and healthy. Through this giveaway, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law hopes to ease some of those seasonal costs and encourage families to give their pets the extra care they may need this time of year.

For many people, pets are more than companions; they’re part of the family. Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law understands the important role animals play in people’s lives, and the firm is proud to continue a campaign that recognizes that bond in a practical, meaningful way.

“Pets are an important part of so many families, and summer can bring extra expenses for their care,” said Terry Bryant. “We’re proud to continue this giveaway as a way to give back to pet owners across Texas and celebrate the bond people share with their animals.”

The Summer of Pets Giveaway reflects Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves. By offering practical assistance to pet owners, the firm hopes to make the season a little easier and more enjoyable for Texas families and their furry, feathery, and scaly companions.

To enter the Summer of Pets Giveaway, residents can visit https://www.terrybryant.com/summer-of-pets-giveaway and complete the entry form. Entries will be accepted from May 4, 2026, to May 29, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT. Twenty winners will be randomly selected and notified after the entry period closes.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Lawyers:

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling a wide range of serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. Terry Bryant, a former judge, is widely recognized for his experience in the legal field and his commitment to helping injured people pursue compensation after an accident. Since 1985, the firm has secured more than $1 billion in gross recoveries for clients. To learn more, visit www.terrybryant.com.

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