Dudley DeBosier Announces “Summer of Pets” Giveaway and Sponsorship of Spay-and-Neuter Clinic

The Louisiana firm will award 20 $100 gift cards to help pet owners with seasonal expenses while supporting a local clinic to increase access to spay & neuter.

We’re proud to offer this giveaway as a simple way to support Louisiana pet owners and show appreciation for the love people have for their animals.” — Chad Dudley

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is launching its “Summer of Pets” giveaway to support pet owners across Louisiana and give back to the communities the firm serves. As part of the campaign, the firm will award 20 Louisiana residents ages 18 and older with $100 gift cards to help cover pet-related expenses during the summer months. The giveaway is intended to help families purchase essentials such as food, treats, toys, grooming supplies, flea and tick prevention, and other items their pets may need this time of year.

Summer can bring added expenses for pet owners, especially as families work to keep their pets healthy, comfortable, and safe in the Louisiana heat. Through this giveaway, Dudley DeBosier hopes to provide practical support while celebrating the important role pets play in so many households.

“For many families, pets are part of the family, and we know the cost of caring for them can add up quickly, especially during the summer,” said Chad Dudley, founding partner of Dudley DeBosier. “We’re proud to offer this giveaway as a simple way to support Louisiana pet owners and show appreciation for the love people have for their animals.”

In addition to the giveaway, Dudley DeBosier is sponsoring a spay-and-neuter clinic hosted by Dog People of Livingston on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Through a $1,600 sponsorship, the firm is helping provide $50 vouchers to clinic clients, supporting more than 30 families and pets, and increasing access to essential spay and neuter services in the community. Dudley DeBosier team members, including attorneys, marketing staff, and Denham Springs office staff, will also be on-site to assist with intake, greet families and pets, and distribute branded giveaways.

“Supporting this clinic is about more than writing a check. It’s about showing up for local families and helping make essential pet care more accessible,” said Steven DeBosier, founding partner of Dudley DeBosier. “Spay and neuter services can make a real difference for pets, their owners, and the broader community, and we’re honored to support Dog People of Livingston in that effort.”

Together, the “Summer of Pets” giveaway and the clinic sponsorship reflect Dudley DeBosier’s broader commitment to community involvement across Louisiana. By combining financial support with in-person participation, the firm hopes to create a meaningful local impact for families and the pets they love.

To enter the “Summer of Pets” giveaway, Louisiana residents ages 18 and older can visit https://www.dudleydebosier.com/pets/ and complete the entry form. Entries will be accepted starting on May 4, 2026, through 10 a.m. CT on May 29, 2026. Winners will be selected and contacted on June 1, 2026.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others.

Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

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