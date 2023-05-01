Health Espresso Inc. announces the following appointments to its executive leadership team in Cairo, Egypt
Today, I’m pleased to add two new members to our senior team who will play critical role in our MENA growth agenda”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- * Mohamed Nazmy has been appointed as Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
In this new role, Mohamed will build on his years of public and private sector leadership to expand Health Espresso operations by forging key partnerships to localize the platform’s “Integrated Health Record” chronicling a person’s health journey.
Mr. Nazmy brings a wealth of experience in the technology and systems development sectors serving in several senior capacities at Data General and Honeywell Control Systems, supported by training at Honeywell, IBM, Novel and Oracle.
He is very familiar with the MENA region’s B2B and B2G environments in several countries. Mohamed has a great passion for automation, R&D and initiating projects for economic and social development. In recognizing the revolution and rapid digital transformation in the healthcare sector, he is leveraging his past technology and market experience to develop a MENA region-specific version of Health Espresso.
* Dr. Sherif Abdel Rahman has been appointed Executive Vice President, Middle East and North Africa.
In this role, Dr. Sherif will leverage his thirteen years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors to add a region-specific drug and nutrition data to the health Espresso platform adverse interaction check for safer outcomes.
Dr. Abdel Rahman is the founder of PHARMafrica.net, an inter-African pharmaceutical trade platform aiming at offering citizens of the African continent affordable and reliable medications from within their nations. Dr. Abdel Rahman is also a Co-founder of Pharma Net Egypt, an Egyptian-based pharmaceutical company, and Mountain Nutrition S.A.E., a company specialized in offering special populations the essential nutritional demands and healthy lifestyle options they require ranging from infants, athletes, patients with chronic conditions, and geriatrics.
“Over the past 15 months, our leadership team has created a strong momentum in the Canadian market place”, said Rick Menassa, CEO, Health Espresso.
“Today, I’m pleased to add two new members to our senior team who will play critical role in our MENA growth agenda.”
These new appointments will build on the already strong executive leadership and advisory teams.
ABOUT HEALTH ESPRESSO
Inspired by front-line experience in home and community care, Health Espresso was created to chronicle the entire person’s health journey. Starting with a digital patient profile and digital care plan, Health Espresso empowers health organizations to automate intake, triage and update patient records and follow through with post-discharge remote patient monitoring for better health outcomes. Health Espresso provides a collaborative, patient-centred platform for Allied Health professionals, Primary Physicians and Hospitals for a ‘one patient, one care plan’ approach to care, reducing service overlaps and gaps. Its secure, connected platform integrates with EMRs and government data assets for an all-encompassing view of patient records. Health Espresso’s mobile app complements its in-cloud web portal to empower physicians with real-time patient information and virtual care capability for time-sensitive decisions at the point of care, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://www.healthespresso.com
