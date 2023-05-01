Health Espresso Expands into New Markets with Launch of Cairo, Egypt Office
Canadian digital health company expands to the MENA Region with its best-in-class Integrated Health Record
Our Integrated Health Record and Unified Health Record are designed to improve the patient experience, empower practitioners to make informed health decisions at point-of-care for better outcomes”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry leading Integrated Health Record and EMR provider announces the launch of their first MENA (Middle East North Africa) office. The innovative company plans to bring their a-la-carte digital health products tracking the person’s health journey to the MENA region with the opening of a Cairo office.
— Rick Menassa
Health Espresso was selected by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to take part in the delegation representing best in class built in Ontario technologies, to Arab Health 2023 in Dubai earlier this year were several partnerships and customer opportunities were forged. Additional support from the Canada Trade Commission resulted in uncovering additional opportunities in the region including Morocco, Libya and South Africa.
With new customers already based in the region, the expansion will allow its team to provide local support for its targeted B2G and B2B customers and grow in the African digital health market. The new office is set to open in April 2023. This new opening marks the first international office for Health Espresso since its inception in 2018; Health Espresso will now have offices in Oakville, Cairo and an upcoming third office to be announced later in 2023.
“Our team is very excited about this natural next step,” said Rick Menassa, CEO of Health Espresso. “Our in-cloud solutions including Integrated Health Record for collaborative community organizations and Unified Health Record for government are designed to improve the patient experience, empower practitioners to make informed decisions at point-of-care and tabulate the necessary data for population health planning”.
A local presence gives us the right edge to really assert ourselves as industry experts in the eHealth space in the MENA region.
Health Espresso is already recognized as one of the most innovative companies in Canada in community based digital health space. Under a white label, it is the digital solution for government projects diverting patients from hospital ED to community virtual primary care to reduce wait times and provide better patient experience. The projects continue to scale to serve approximately 3.5 million people.
ABOUT HEALTH ESPRESSO
Inspired by front-line experience in home and community care, Health Espresso was created to chronicle the entire person’s health journey. Starting with a digital patient profile and digital care plan, Health Espresso empowers health organizations to automate intake, triage and update patient records and follow through with post-discharge remote patient monitoring for better health outcomes. Health Espresso provides a collaborative, patient-centred platform for Allied Health professionals, Primary Physicians and Hospitals for a ‘one patient, one care plan’ approach to care, reducing service overlaps and gaps. Its secure, connected platform integrates with Virtual EMRs and government data assets for an all-encompassing view of patient records. Health Espresso’s mobile app complements its in-cloud web portal to empower physicians with real-time patient information and virtual care capability for time-sensitive decisions at the point of care, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://www.healthespresso.com
