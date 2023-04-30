Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 1, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
