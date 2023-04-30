Governor Newsom Proclaims Wildfire Preparedness Week 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 1-7, 2023, as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Amid intensifying climate impacts, California and much of the West are experiencing longer and more destructive wildfire seasons. With our state on the frontlines of this existential threat, my Administration is taking unprecedented action to make our communities more resilient to wildfire and improve forest health.



Over the past four years, we’ve advanced historic investments to step up forest management and other projects that decrease catastrophic wildfire risk, fund robust emergency response efforts, and purchase state-of-the-art firefighting equipment. Thanks in part to these efforts, California last year saw an 85% reduction in acres burned compared to the previous year, a 75% reduction in structures damaged or destroyed, and the first night-flying firefighting mission.



CAL FIRE has also made significant progress on reforestation efforts and fuels reduction projects, with more than 109,000 acres of fuels treatment; 156 timber harvest plans approved for important research and restoration; and more than 214,000 seedlings grown. Fuels reduction projects are vital to slowing and reducing the intensity of wildfires, and provide areas from which fire personnel can safely and aggressively suppress fires. Developing and maintaining these vital projects across the state will remain an ongoing focus to protect our communities.



Wildfire Preparedness Week emphasizes the importance of collaboration and individual responsibility in reducing and managing wildfire risk. Californians can make their neighborhoods safer by creating defensible space around homes, hardening homes, developing wildfire action plans, and joining Fire Safe Councils and Firewise Communities, which work to regularly assess wildfire risk and prioritize action to address it.



All of us have an essential role in protecting ourselves, loved ones, and communities from wildfire. During Wildfire Preparedness Week, CAL FIRE has launched a campaign at ReadyForWildfire.org to share steps that Californians can take to prepare for wildfire season and help prevent loss of life and property. Together, we can create a more fire resilient California.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 1-7, 2023, as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of April 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###