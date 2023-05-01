Latest Lone Worker Device Technology From Mercari Limited (NZ)
Imagine being injured, incapacitated, or attacked while working alone with no one present to assist you.
The level of technology that is packed into this device is astounding, but to make it simple and usable is equally impressive."CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lone working has become commonplace in the United States, particularly in industries such as agriculture, construction, and real estate. However, it can also be one of the most hazardous ways of working. That's why the use of lone worker devices is essential in keeping lone workers safe.
As the workforce continues to evolve, more and more people are working alone, remotely or in areas where personal safety is a concern. With this trend, it has become increasingly important to attend to the needs of lone workers by providing adequate safety measures.
It is essential to note that providing adequate safety measures for lone workers is not only the responsibility of the employer but also a legal requirement. In the United States, employers are legally required to provide a safe working environment for their workers, including lone workers.
Lone worker devices are designed to provide a level of safety that complements the working environment of the individual. They are specifically designed to be used by those who work alone or in a remote environment, and they are equipped with advanced features that ensure that lone workers can be quickly located in emergency situations.
These ‘State of the art’ devices can contact up to 10 different people in an emergency, including 911. In the case of an emergency, the worker can contact multiple responders at once, increasing the chances of getting timely assistance with the press of a single button.
Included its state-of-the-art technology, is fall detection, and GPS tracking. These features ensure the safety of the device's users, no matter where they are.
The fall detection technology can detect when a user has fallen and automatically alert emergency services or designated contacts. This can be especially useful in situations where the user may be unconscious or unable to call for help themselves.
The GPS tracking feature allows the user's location to be tracked in real-time, making it easier for team members or emergency responders to locate them quickly. This is especially important for individuals who work in remote or hazardous environments.
With a variety of other features built in as standard, such as ‘man down check in’, it is an ‘All on One’ type solution that is economically superior to other lone worker devices that offer less. At only USD$357, it is a low cost, high tech solution that is designed for one purpose - to save lives.
Mercari’s lone worker alarm devices are an essential safety tool that can provide peace of mind to employees who work alone or remotely. The Man Down Personal Safety Alarm is an excellent example of a device that can help prevent accidents and protect lone workers in emergency situations. Its functionality, including fall detection, GPS tracking, and SOS alarms, ensures quick and efficient responses to any situation that may arise. With its German design and Swiss precision GPS, it is an award-winning solution for ensuring personal safety in the workplace. This device is easy to use, affordable, and allows for contact with up to 10 different people in case of an emergency, including 911.
Certified to work on the AT&T network within the USA and alternate versions that will work across the world, its a cost effective lone worker solution that is 'stand alone', requiring no additional apps or cell phones to communicate.
Overall, the device's combination of advanced technology and user-friendly design makes it a valuable tool for anyone who values safety and peace of mind.
