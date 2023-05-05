4TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL EXPANDS ITS ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMMING WITH LAPTOP PRIZE FROM DELL TECHNOLOGY

DELL Technology, and Blue Water Film Festival are teaming up again for the 4th annual Blue Water Film Festival, running from June 8-11, 2023.

We are thrilled to continue to support the Blue Water Film Festival with the 2023 Environmental Impact Award.”
— Mathew Allard, Dell Technologies
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DELL Technology, and Blue Water Film Festival are teaming up again for the 4th annual Blue Water Film Festival, running from June 8-11, 2023. This year winning feature documentary film will receive at the annual InterContinental Filmmakers brunch set June 10th a Dell Precision 5470 Mobile Workstation with Intel Core I9-12900H, 32 GB RAM, QHD+ 2560x1600 100% RGB screen, NVIDIA RTX1000 GPU, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Blue Water Film Festival will showcase a number of feature documentary, shorts and animated films beginning June 8th in celebration of UN-World Oceans Day. The theme encompasses all marine animals and aquatic species as a component of biodiversity as well as livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to the Oceans.

Blue Water Film Festival’s Honorees are presented to cinematic artists whose exemplary work shines in the environment and the evolution of making a better world for humanity. Past recipients include Dr. Jane Goodall, ocean explorer, Dr. Sylvia Earle, and world shark photographer, Valerie Taylor.

“We are thrilled to be able to present the Impact Environmental Award at the 2023 Blue Water Film Festival” says Mathew Allard of Dell Technology.

The full 2023 Blue Water Film Festival line-up and additional honorees will be announced May 11th, 2023.

About Blue Water Film Festival
The Blue Water Film Festival, held June 8-11 in beautiful San Diego, brings together world-class cinema, emerging filmmakers, industry veterans, and audiences from around the world to celebrate environmental films with thought-provoking stories. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our “Big Blue Planet"; the festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. Roughly 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. Blue Water Film Festival is a non-profit 501c3.

2023 Blue Water Film Festival sponsors include Dale & Laura Kutnick Foundation, Blue Water Entertainment, Inc, Animation Magazine, Dell Technology, Ticket Sauce, and more.

About

Blue Water Film Festival uses the power of imagination, film, art and innovation to inspire audiences to thrust them into action on global issues. The Blue Water Film Festival celebrates the UN- World Oceans Day, June 8th. The theme of the Blue Water Film festival is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects Planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance.

