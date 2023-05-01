121G LAUNCHES NEW AI-POWERED HEALTH COACH FOR PATIENTS AND PROVIDERS

121G has announced the launch of its AI powered HealthBot technology.

CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 121G has announced the launch of its AI powered HealthBot technology. The technology, which has been incubated and developed by 121G, is a virtual care coach focused solely on the healthcare market. HealthBot utilizes the latest in large language models, such as ChatGPT and Bard, to provide users easy access to condition specific information, improving patient access and engagement with healthcare. It has been purpose-built to provide very specific, vetted, and targeted condition management information for use in real-time care coaching.

HealthBot allows providers to connect their patient systems via an API, integrating patient demographic information, documented health conditions, and medical history into the health bot conversation to incorporate and provide layers of patient specific context. This contextual information allows the recommendations to be more specific and helpful. HealthBot is a multi-lingual system that has a unique conditions-based and customizable personality, enabling focus on specific targeted healthcare topics and care coaching via a personalized communication style and tone. It also has both an emergency referral system to ensure patient escalation needs are met, as needed, and a moderation system to ensure inappropriate content is not tolerated.

“Patient engagement has always been a challenge and efforts to improve it have historically under delivered. HealthBot’s easy to use, robust, vetted healthcare information paired with its customizable communication personality will deliver on the promise of direct patient engagement,” said Johnathan Samples, Partner of 121G. “We are committed to incubating and developing technologies that drive value and innovation.”

121G’s groundbreaking IP will initially be used in two primary ways. First, as a method of self-guided care for patients who have questions about their specific conditions or who are seeking real-time guidance on broader healthcare issues. For example, a diabetic patient looking for advice on their exercise routines and nutrition or a patient concerned about a spot on their skin. Secondly, as a training and reference tool for nurses and health coaches to quickly access robust care plan information while helping their patients during live interactions. HealthBot has been developed to cover a wide array of healthcare topics including healthy lifestyle, weight loss, nutrition, fitness and exercise, behavioral health, depression, and smoking cessation. It can also support the care of patients living with common chronic conditions including Diabetes, Hypertension, High Cholesterol, High Blood Pressure, Heart Disease and Arthritis.

About 121G

121G, LLC, an investment, advisory, and technology company, works alongside entrepreneurs and investors to strategically build innovation and grow businesses. 121G provides capital and consulting services for leadership development, technology innovation and revenue growth. Through the 121G model, HealthBot and a group of innovation platforms and businesses have been successfully funded, incubated and launched within a variety of markets. Our capital resources and extensive software development experience sets HealthBot apart from the myriad of startups within the healthcare innovation market.

HealthBot, 10Bridge, HuntPro and SitePrep are all innovation platforms developed, incubated and launched through the 121G model.

Learn more about 121G at 121g.io or contact us directly for more information on HealthBot by emailing us at contact@121g.io.

