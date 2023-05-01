First Lady Jill Biden Recognizes National Arab American Heritage Month in Historic Message to Arab America Foundation
Her Message Marks the First Time a First Lady has Addressed the Arab American Community
The recognition from government leaders was particularly meaningful for a community that has been marginalized and overlooked for far too long.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden issued a historic message to the Arab America Foundation at their seventh annual event on Wednesday, April 26th commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month.
— Warren David, President of Arab America
During National Arab American Heritage Month, there were numerous noteworthy events, marking significant firsts. These include a statement by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a historic proclamation by President Biden, a statement by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, a congressional luncheon at the Library of Congress hosted by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and a special policy briefing for Arab Americans at the White House. Warren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, expressed his elation, stating, “The recognition from government leaders was particularly meaningful for a community that has been marginalized and overlooked for far too long.”
Dr. Jill Biden’s Video Message
Text of Dr. Jill Biden’s Message
“This year, as we celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month, the Biden-Harris Administration recognizes the incredible contributions of this community.
My husband, President Biden, is proud to stand with the Arab America Foundation now and always and is committed to ensuring that you have a voice in his White House as we fight discrimination and work to meet the needs of this community.
The history of our nation is the history of the Arab Americans who helped shape it, cataloged intangible milestones, and moments, trials, and triumphs.
We remember the names of those who set the course of our country and whose hands have written the story of America, Many of those hands belong to you, elected leaders and community advocates, thinkers and writers, and dreamers, who push for a better future for all.
And yet, there are pieces of our shared history that can’t be captured by books, the love of this community, the laughter that gives us strength when the going gets tough, the joy we find and shared purpose, acts of kindness, and friendships that last through it all.
That’s what we celebrate today, an Arab American history driven by love for one another, a heritage cemented by joy, friendship, and faith in the future we all want.
Joe and I are honored to celebrate with you and proud to be at your side as we work for a better tomorrow, together.”
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans
Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
3139996000 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram