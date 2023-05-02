4TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 FEATURED ARTIST MARSEL VAN OOSTEN
-Blue Water Film Festival, presented by Blue Water Institute, is proud to announce its 2023 Featured Artist, Marsel van Oosten.
Marsel is an incredible photographer whose artistic eye and visual tapestry for wildlife and the oceans makes for a remarkable visual presentation for our 4th annual official movie poster.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Blue Water Film Festival, presented by Blue Water Institute, is proud to announce its 2023 Featured Artist, Marsel van Oosten. His image “Remembering Bears” has been chosen for this year’s featured poster to be presented at the 4th Annual Blue Water Film Festival running June 8-11th, 2023 to coincide with UN – World Oceans Day.
The festival organizer annually selects one of the featured artists to join them in the creation of the festival visual poster. The Artist serves as a key collaboration in the festival theme, bringing new ideas to the Blue Water Film Festival. In keeping with Blue Water Film Festival ‘Artists For The Oceans’, Blue Water’s film selections, along with the rest of the Blue Water lineup, will be announced on April 22nd.
“The Featured Artist program is one of the key and important parts of our festival,” said Blue Water Film Festival Executive Director Greg Reitman. “Marsel is an incredible photographer whose body of work has been published around the globe. His artistic eye and visual tapestry for wildlife and the oceans makes for a remarkable visual presentation for our 4th annual official movie poster.”
Artist Marsel van Oosten is a nature lover with a deep concern for the natural world. In his work, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. “I’m honored to have my piece chosen to represent this year’s festival,” says Marsel van Oosten. “Successful conservation starts with awareness. I hope that my images will make people aware that Mother Earth needs our protection and inspire them to take action.”
His images have won many awards around the globe and he is the world’s only photographer to have won the Grand Slam: the grand titles Wildlife Photographer of the Year, International Nature Photographer of the Year, and Travel Photographer of the Year. Marsel’s images are featured in galleries and museums and used worldwide in advertising and design. He is a regular contributor to National Geographic and a Nikon brand ambassador. His latest book is called MOTHER — A Tribute To Mother Earth.
“Social media is a great tool for accessing information and images. Once in a blue moon, you get lucky and stumble upon a rare find,” commented Greg Reitman in the case of finding Marsel van Oosten. Blue Water Film Festival curates films based on water, ocean, nature and content for change, inviting us to find ourselves in stories we would never have known otherwise. Led by Greg Reitman, the programming team is driven by imagination and a sense of humanity for this planet coupled with the responsibility to make the world a better place.
For more information about Blue Water Film Festival, visit
www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film Festival celebrates the UN - World Oceans Day, June 8th. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; the Festival’s purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and think deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. Blue Water Film Festival is an opportunity to celebrate the United Nations World Oceans Day and to bring attention to our beautiful blue planet. Blue Water Film Festival’s long-standing environmental commitment is to join filmmakers and film connoisseurs together to experience great cinema for change. Blue Water Film Festival is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. The Festival’s headquarters are located in San Diego, CA.
About the Blue Water Institute
Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world. Blue Water Film Festival is supported by Dale & Laura Kutnick Foundation, Blue Water Entertainment, Inc. UCSD Park & Market, DELL Technologies, Animation Magazine, to name a few.
Greg Reitman
BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL
+1 310-985-2583
