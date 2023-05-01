Brother And Sister Folk Rock Duo Dorsten Follow A Re-Imagining Of Alice Cooper's “I NEVER CRY” With Their Latest Single
“SEA SALT (LONDON SESSIONS)” Recorded Live At Abbey RoadNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing a rollout of fresh new singles they will be releasing throughout 2023, Phoenix based indie folk-rock brother and sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten – now collectively known as "Dorsten" – follow their fresh, electronica driven re-imagining of Alice Cooper’s 1976 ballad “I Never Cry” with the May 12 drop of
“Sea Salt (London Sessions),” a live version of their dreamy and soulful 2020 debut single recorded last year at Abbey Road Studios, Studio 2.
“Sea Salt” is the second of five individual tracks Dorsten will be releasing throughout 2023, a slate that includes their next song, the rollicking, Americana-flavored “To the River.”
In March 2022, Sophie and Alex had the opportunity to travel to London to record at both RAK Studios and the legendary Abbey Road Studios, Studio Two and perform at several amazing venues in the London area. “Sea Salt (London Sessions)” is among the singles that will be released on their forthcoming EP London Sessions.
“It’s so surreal having a string quartet playing our song on it – and producing it at Abbey Road,” says Sophie.
Dorsten’s slate of 2023 live gigs has included playing The Super Bowl Experience, Crescent Ballroom, Last Exit Live, the Goodyear Lakeside Music Festival, the main stage of the Mesa Music Festival and the Electric Jane in Nashville. Both Alex and Sophie have won several prominent awards over the past few years, including Best American Indie Act 2021 from Radio WigWam, a World Songwriting Award for Best Music Production (“Until June”), Best Indie Song (“Sea Salt”) and Best Indie song (“Until June”) for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 Clouzine International Music Awards for best AltZ song (“Butterflies”). Sophie was also the runner up for the Radio WigWam Online Radio Awards for Best Female Artist 2020. Dorsten's music is regularly played on on-line radio around the world including Radio TFSC, Radio WigWam, Heart of Indie, OrangeHat Radio and Pluto Radio, as well as the local stations KWSS 93.9 and azlive.com.
Dorsten’s upcoming tour schedule includes:
Tue, May 2 Electric Jane, Nashville, TN
Tue, May 16 Hope and Anchor , Islington, London
Wed, May 17 Pizza Express Live, Holborn, London
Thu, May 18 Gerry's Soho Club, London
Fri, May 19, The Slaughtered Lamb, London
Sat May 20, Parakeet, London
