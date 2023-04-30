Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,519 in the last 365 days.

Correction - Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

The fire department involved in this search effort was the Cambridge Fire Department. The agency was incorrect in previous releases and has been updated below. 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23A2002383

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ashley Farmer                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/29/2023  2300

INCIDENT LOCATION: 681 Kinsley Road in Fletcher, VT

 

MISSING: Brenna King                                                      

AGE: 9 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

Brenna has been located safe. 



***Initial news release, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023***

At approximately 0119 hours on April 30, 2023, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Brenna King, 9 years old. She was last seen at 2300 hours April 29 at a friend's house on Kinsley Road in Fletcher. She was wearing white socks, leggings with flowers, and an unknown top. VSP has deployed resources including K-9, drones, and Search and Rescue. New England K9, Cambridge Fire Department, and Fairfax EMS have aided in the search. Anyone with information on Brenna's whereabouts is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. 

You just read:

Correction - Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more