Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2002383

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ashley Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/29/2023 2300

INCIDENT LOCATION: 681 Kinsley Road in Fletcher, VT

MISSING: Brenna King

AGE: 9 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Brenna has been located safe.









***Initial news release, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023***

At approximately 0119 hours on April 30, 2023, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Brenna King, 9 years old. She was last seen at 2300 hours April 29 at a friend's house on Kinsley Road in Fletcher. She was wearing white socks, leggings with flowers, and an unknown top. VSP has deployed resources including K-9, drones, and Search and Rescue. New England K9, Fletcher Fire Department, and Fairfax EMS have aided in the search. Anyone with information on Brenna's whereabouts is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.