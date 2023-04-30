Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A2002383
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ashley Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/29/2023 2300
INCIDENT LOCATION: 681 Kinsley Road in Fletcher, VT
MISSING: Brenna King
AGE: 9 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Brenna has been located safe.
***Initial news release, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023***
At approximately 0119 hours on April 30, 2023, Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a missing juvenile, Brenna King, 9 years old. She was last seen at 2300 hours April 29 at a friend's house on Kinsley Road in Fletcher. She was wearing white socks, leggings with flowers, and an unknown top. VSP has deployed resources including K-9, drones, and Search and Rescue. New England K9, Fletcher Fire Department, and Fairfax EMS have aided in the search. Anyone with information on Brenna's whereabouts is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.